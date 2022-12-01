Read full article on original website
Ohio County employees, sheriff’s deputies, sue county over wages, COVID sick time
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits Monday against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues, according to Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law, attorney for the plaintiffs. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s deputies allege that they were denied at least one week of pay due […]
Police: Arnold man arrested after parole agent spots stamp bags during home visit
Arnold police arrested a man after his parole officer reported she saw evidence of drug dealing when she visited his home, according to his arrest papers. Vernon Allan Daniels Jr., 34, of the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue was charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver along and six related drug charges.
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to help identify a man wanted for alleged criminal activity late last month. Bridgeport Police Officer Turner is hoping someone can identify the man shown in photos here. He is wanted on a misdemeanor destruction of property investigation.
wajr.com
Williams murder case headed to the grand jury, new details released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Magistrate Jim Nabors determined the state did establish probable cause in the first degree murder case against Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown and the case will go before the grand jury. Williams is accused of stabbing Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, five times November 15 after what Corbin’s mother called a “tumultuous” relationship with Williams.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations
Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
WDTV
Woman charged for shooting man through window
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window. Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
wdadradio.com
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Two men serving time in State Prisons across the state were sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. Judge Gina Ryen Force ordered Ronald Zak to serve six to 23 months in jail for charges of defiant trespass and simple assault. Zak was already serving time in the State Prison in Albion. His prior criminal history includes a guilty plea to charges related to an arson in 2019.
Pa. man sentenced for neglect of cows
A Penn Township man was ordered to serve two years on probation and repay humane agents more than $21,000 in connection with about a dozen malnourished cows that were confiscated from his property in March. David Parsons, 60, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and 18 other related offenses...
Metro News
Former Harrison County contractor sentenced in multistate fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Harrison County contractor will spend 10 years in prison and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for wire fraud in connection with his home improvement businesses. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, admitted to stealing more than $500,000 from more than 70 customers as the owner and operator...
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Woman killed in Beaver County house fire
A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving
A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran
FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving. Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher. Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He later died at the hospital. When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services. It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
