A GG Allin biopic is coming - and it's going to be helmed by Lords Of Chaos director Jonas Åkerlund

A new biopic detailing the life of one of punk rock's most notorious figures is in development - and it's going to be helmed by the man behind 2018's graphically violent Lords Of Chaos adaptation.

GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die. will cover the explosive, violent and drug-fuelled life and career of GG Allin , the controversial frontman known for his deeply confrontational live shows in which he would engage in acts of self-mutilation, on-stage defecation and explosive acts of provocation towards his own audience.

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter , the film will be directed by none other than Jonas Åkerlund , the former Bathory drummer who has since directed music videos for the likes of Metallica, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Ozzy Osbourne, as well as feature films including Spun , Polar and the aforementioned Lords Of Chaos (adapted from the book of the same name detailing the rise of the infamous early-90s Norwegian black metal scene).

The biopic will be produced by Angry Films' Don Murphy and Susan Monford for the MVD Entertainment Group, following Murphy and Monford acquiring the film rights for GG Allin's life and career. The film's script will be written by Richard Schenkman ( Zombie Night , The Man From Earth: Holoscene ).

“This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG,” Jonas Åkerlund states. "Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

GG Allin had a prolific career from 1980 to his death in 1993, with dozens of releases during that period. Allin died of a heroin overdose on June 28, 1993. At present, there is no news on who will play Allin in the upcoming biopic.