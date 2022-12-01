ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Targets UNC Property on MLK Boulevard for Strategic Growth Pilot Project

As the Town of Chapel Hill assesses how to handle its need for housing with its limited supply, the local government recently turned to a group of leading urban planning consultants for advice. The result is a framework called the Complete Communities Strategy, with the goal of approving a pilot project to try the approach for development and mobility.
chapelboro.com

Damascus Church Road Closure Alters Chapel Hill-Carrboro Bus Routes

A construction project along Damascus Church Road in Chapel Hill will impact several Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools bus routes for “at least the next two weeks,” according to a release from CHCCS. Ten buses and 13 routes will be affected. A district spokesperson confirmed that the North Carolina...
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: December 5-9

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. This week is a busy one for local government watchers....
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Getting to ‘Zero Waste’ in Orange County

Cheryl Young of Orange County Solid Waste discusses how you can help the department plan to get to “Zero Waste” by 2045. Orange County is hosting a pair of public meetings on Monday, December 5 – one at 10 a.m. at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment & Agricultural Center in Hillsborough, and another at 7 p.m. in Carrboro Town Hall. (You can also attend the evening meeting virtually.)
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Pool League Cues up Community and Fellowship

Squaring up the white cue ball on the pool table at the Sycamore at Chatham Mills, Jay Niver hunches over and — eye level with the ball — pulls back his brown wooden pool cue. Then, in rapid succession he moves it back and forth toward the cue ball, as if winding up. Once, twice, three times, then four: his target makes loud contact with the red 3 ball, sinking it into the corner pocket.
WRAL

Expert explains severity of Moore County power outage

The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News. The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News.
alamancenews.com

People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022

Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Katrina Mattison-Chalwe

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Katrina Mattison-Chalwe, dental director for Piedmonth Health Services!. Mattison-Chalwe lead the effort for Piedmont Health Services’ mobile health unit, a clinic on wheels bringing dental services where they’re needed in North Carolina. After well over a decade of planning, a grant and a great amount of effort has made Mattison-Chalwe’s dream possible! The mobile health unit has already been all around Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties and there’s plenty more stops in the schedule!
WRAL

Spring Lake man shot and killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
jocoreport.com

NC 96 Accident Seriously Injures Driver

A motorist sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident in northern Johnston County. The 2:29pm Saturday accident was reported on NC Highway 96 North at Antioch Church Road. The Highway Patrol said a teenage driver was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car on Antioch Church Road. The driver pulled...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

