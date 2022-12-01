Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Targets UNC Property on MLK Boulevard for Strategic Growth Pilot Project
As the Town of Chapel Hill assesses how to handle its need for housing with its limited supply, the local government recently turned to a group of leading urban planning consultants for advice. The result is a framework called the Complete Communities Strategy, with the goal of approving a pilot project to try the approach for development and mobility.
chapelboro.com
Damascus Church Road Closure Alters Chapel Hill-Carrboro Bus Routes
A construction project along Damascus Church Road in Chapel Hill will impact several Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools bus routes for “at least the next two weeks,” according to a release from CHCCS. Ten buses and 13 routes will be affected. A district spokesperson confirmed that the North Carolina...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: December 5-9
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. This week is a busy one for local government watchers....
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Getting to ‘Zero Waste’ in Orange County
Cheryl Young of Orange County Solid Waste discusses how you can help the department plan to get to “Zero Waste” by 2045. Orange County is hosting a pair of public meetings on Monday, December 5 – one at 10 a.m. at the Bonnie B. Davis Environment & Agricultural Center in Hillsborough, and another at 7 p.m. in Carrboro Town Hall. (You can also attend the evening meeting virtually.)
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Home Depot Death, Transfer Portal, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including the death of a worker at the Hillsborough Home Depot from a robbery in October, UNC football players entering the transfer portal, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Pool League Cues up Community and Fellowship
Squaring up the white cue ball on the pool table at the Sycamore at Chatham Mills, Jay Niver hunches over and — eye level with the ball — pulls back his brown wooden pool cue. Then, in rapid succession he moves it back and forth toward the cue ball, as if winding up. Once, twice, three times, then four: his target makes loud contact with the red 3 ball, sinking it into the corner pocket.
WRAL
Expert explains severity of Moore County power outage
The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News. The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News.
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
alamancenews.com
People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022
Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Katrina Mattison-Chalwe
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Katrina Mattison-Chalwe, dental director for Piedmonth Health Services!. Mattison-Chalwe lead the effort for Piedmont Health Services’ mobile health unit, a clinic on wheels bringing dental services where they’re needed in North Carolina. After well over a decade of planning, a grant and a great amount of effort has made Mattison-Chalwe’s dream possible! The mobile health unit has already been all around Orange, Chatham and Alamance counties and there’s plenty more stops in the schedule!
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
WRAL
Spring Lake man shot and killed
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
jocoreport.com
NC 96 Accident Seriously Injures Driver
A motorist sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident in northern Johnston County. The 2:29pm Saturday accident was reported on NC Highway 96 North at Antioch Church Road. The Highway Patrol said a teenage driver was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car on Antioch Church Road. The driver pulled...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
sandhillssentinel.com
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
Trial starts for man accused of killing North Carolina man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks’ body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia, began. In 2020, Banks’ family said he was meeting someone […]
