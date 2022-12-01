Alliance Elks 467 names its November Teens of the Month

Alliance Elks Lodge 467 has announced its November Teenagers of the Month. Students are selected by their respective schools based on scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship and service to school and community.

Alliance

Kaitlyn Bondoni – The daughter of Stephanie Smith plays soccer and is on the Speech and Debate team. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Senate, Class Council, 4-H, Junior Fair Board and was a Buckeye Girls State delegate. Bondoni is a tutor and guidance aide. She plans to attend the University of Akron to major in chemical engineering with a minor in polymer science.

Moises Pinon – The son of Oscar Pinon and Sara Alvarez is on the swim team and enjoys helping his community in Mexico. He plans to attend college in Mexico.

Louisville

Kiersten Swope – The daughter of Sherry Edwards and Eric Swope is a member of Key Club (president), Art Club, Hope Squad, Jo's Mentors, Science Club, Equity Club co-founder, Pre-Med Club founder and is a Washington Ruritan Club rising senior. She is Louisville Board of Education student representative, and a member of the Teen Ambassador Board, and Stark County Youth Led Prevention Network. Swope plans to attend college and study neuroscience to become a psychiatrist after medical school.

Seth Anderson – The son of Skip and Sherri Anderson plays football and is on the track and field team, and is an EBC Scholar Athlete. He is on the Stark County Youth Leadership Academy and member of Hope Squad and Student Council. Anderson is an attendance office assistant and head of Louisville Constitution Float rebuild team. He plans to attend Ashland University to major in chemistry with a minor in pre-med while running track, and then attend Palmer College of Chiropractic to become a chiropractor.

Marlington

Maria Warner – The daughter of Dirk and Regina Warner is captain of the girls varsity golf team, and was EBC Golfer of the Year. She is a member of the basketball team, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a Duke Pound leader. Warner plans to attend Malone University to study business while continuing her golf and basketball careers.

Cohen Boyce – The son of Adam and Merrit Boyce is on the cross country and track teams and was a member of the OHSAA Division II state champion 4x800 relay team. He is a Duke Pound leader and member of Washington Township Variety 4-H Club and First Christian Church. Boyce plans to attend college to study business while continuing his running career.

Minerva

Lydia Sanor – The daughter of Keith and Amanda Sanor is on the bowling team, a member of International Circle, FFA and in the fall play and spring musical. She plans to attend agricultural school to study agricultural education.

Bryce Bennett – The son of Lori Bennett and Todd Bennett plays baseball. He is member of National Honor Society, Travel Club, International Circle, Academic Challenge and Canton Youth Symphony Orchestra. Bennett plans to attend college to study technology.

Sebring

Alexis Byrd – The daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Byrd is on the basketball and softball teams, and is in the band. She is a member of National Honor Society, Language Club, Ecology Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SCARP leadership program, and is secretary of the Senior Class. Byrd is involved in plays and on the yearbook staff. She plans to attend college and study criminal justice.

Caydin Barker – The son of Becky Barker is on the golf and baseball teams. He is a member of National Honor Society, Language Club, Ecology Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SCARP Leadership Program, a class officer and communications officer. Barker plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to architectural engineering.

St. Thomas

America Villegas-Camacho – The daughter of Maribel Villegas and Maximino Villegas-Rojas is in cross country, track and band. She is a class officer and member of Key Club and National Honor Society, and is a student ambassador. Villegas-Camacho is a campus ministry aide, and volunteers at Mercy Nursing and St. Anthony's/All Saints Hospice Youth Ministry. She plans to attend Walsh University to study pre-med, with plans to become an OB/GYN.

Brendan Pribala – The son of Cara and David Pribala is on the swim, cross country and track teams. He is a member of National Honor Society, Academic Challenge and 4-H, and is an Eagle Scout. Pribala plans to attend college to study pre-med, with plans to become a neurosurgeon.

West Branch

Ella Scofinsky – The daughter of Bridget Scofinsky is in band, choir and Young and Alive. She is a member of National Honor Society, Educators Rising and Environmental Club. Ella plans to attend college to major in music or English education.

Croesus Brock – The son of Christopher and Corice Brock is in band (marching, concert and pep), Choir and Young and Alive (choreographer). He is a member of National Honor Society, Educators Rising, Academic and in musicals. Brock plans to attend college to have a double major in secondary English education and business.