Grant helps Sebring students stock up on socks

SEBRING – Students at B.L. Miller Elementary School have received a pack of socks purchased through a grant from Tanger Outlets.

Over the summer, first-grade teacher Jeana D’Ostroph applied for a grant with the goal to provide each student with a pair of socks. “When students choose socks from my basket of prizes, it’s clear there’s a need,” D’Ostroph said, explaining her motivation to apply for the grant.

In September, Tanger Outlets presented the award to D’Ostroph before B.L. Miller’s first-grade students. Sebring’s $1,500 grant was one of eight grants that Tanger Outlets in Columbus awarded this year.

The award provided funds for not just one pair, but a whole pack of brand new socks for every student at B.L. Miller Elementary.

“The students were so incredibly excited to receive the socks,” says D’Ostroph. “I’m thankful for the generous support of Tanger Outlets in helping provide these much needed and very appreciated socks to our students.”