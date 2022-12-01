ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac mesmerized Peoria audience in 1976

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGgna_0jTZ4aqj00

Fleetwood Mac singer, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at age 79, was the voice of the band on the hits “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

Both songs appeared on the 1977 album "Rumours." The disc sold 10 million copies within a month and eventually 40 million overall.

Before all that, though, Fleetwood Mac appeared in Peoria.

On Friday, June 25, 1976, the British-American rock band performed at the Glen Oak Park bandshell.

"From the moment the members of Fleetwood Mac bopped onto the stage ... they had complete control of the audience," the Journal Star reported. "The crowd rose to its feet with the first number ... and many people never sat down again."

McVie sang the hit "Say You Love Me" and Stevie Nicks sang "Rhiannon." Nicks and McVie "belted out the tunes that the people came to hear and all concerned loved it," the story said.

By all accounts, the audience was rapt. "Look at that crowd," one of the concert promoters told the paper. "They're just standing there watching."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbu.org

A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home

A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Elderly woman dies after SUV-pedestrian crash outside Peoria Civic Center

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - A Peoria Police news release says the elderly woman who died was struck by a sport utility vehicle that was traveling southbound on Jefferson, near Liberty. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver stayed on the scene, according to police. The...
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
25newsnow.com

Death investigation underway following grisly discovery

PEORIA (1470 WMBD) - A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Monical’s closes restaurant after reports of sick customers

UPDATE: Monical’s has issued a statement in response to the closure of its Washington franchise. “Monical’s Pizza has served millions of meals to guests for over 60 years. The foundation of our business is high quality food served safely. When we learned last week of people feeling ill...
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy