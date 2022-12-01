Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac mesmerized Peoria audience in 1976

Fleetwood Mac singer, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at age 79, was the voice of the band on the hits “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

Both songs appeared on the 1977 album "Rumours." The disc sold 10 million copies within a month and eventually 40 million overall.

Before all that, though, Fleetwood Mac appeared in Peoria.

On Friday, June 25, 1976, the British-American rock band performed at the Glen Oak Park bandshell.

"From the moment the members of Fleetwood Mac bopped onto the stage ... they had complete control of the audience," the Journal Star reported. "The crowd rose to its feet with the first number ... and many people never sat down again."

McVie sang the hit "Say You Love Me" and Stevie Nicks sang "Rhiannon." Nicks and McVie "belted out the tunes that the people came to hear and all concerned loved it," the story said.

By all accounts, the audience was rapt. "Look at that crowd," one of the concert promoters told the paper. "They're just standing there watching."