David Alan Hix, age 35, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home surrounded by friends and family.

He was born on June 20, 1987, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Debra and Ralph Hix.

He was known for his love of the Wilson County Fair. He has served on the board for years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Gallatin Fire Dept. He also volunteered for the Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association, and Mt. Juliet Animal Control. He was a self-proclaimed weatherman on social media, with quite a faithful following. He loved animals, especially his dog, Riley.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Dawn Ambrose (Brandon); niece, Addison Ambrose; grandparents, Margaret E. Hix, Ray J. Smith; uncles, Earl Hix, Mitchell Smith (Gina); aunts, Lisa Bohannon (Jason), Vicky Sweeney; He was also blessed with many, many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Boyd Hix, Elizabeth Ann Smith.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at Wilson County Fairgrounds, in the church in Fiddlers Grove. Please come as you are. Alan is being cremated in his overalls and Co-Op hat, so he would want us to be comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to: Fair Office, PO Box 1203, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Arrangements entrusted to: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin, 615-452-9059 https://www.sumnerfuneral.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: David Alan Hix appeared first on Wilson County Source .