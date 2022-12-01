Commissioner James Calkins passed over for Santa Rosa board chairmanship

Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins had every right to presume he would be called upon by his fellow board members to serve as chairman through 2023.

After all, he had spent 2022 in the position of vice chairman, and it had become a time-honored tradition for the board each year to move the vice chair into the chairman's spot.

"It's not necessarily a step-by-step process, but that's the way it has traditionally worked," said former County Commissioner Bob Cole, who has just stepped down from the board after 20 years on the job.

That didn't happen for Calkins though. Commissioner Sam Parker, now the longest serving member of the board, side-stepped the status quo at a Nov. 22 swearing-in ceremony by nominating Colton Wright for the chairman's job, and Wright assumed the chairmanship without objection.

Calkins didn't object to the nomination, and even offered to second Parker's motion.

"I agree with you 100%. Colton Wright has served honorably," Calkins said as he got up from the chairman's seat he'd taken at the start of the meeting to trade places on the dais with the new chairman.

As gracious as Calkins seemed in accepting Colton's nomination, Cole said, "him not being elected chairman is kind of a slap in the face."

"I feel bad," he said. "I think James really had his heart set on being chairman."

Efforts to reach Calkins were not successful.

With freshly sworn commissioners Kerry Smith and Ray Eddington appearing for the first time alongside Calkins, Wright and Parker on the commission dais, Wright heaped further insult upon Calkins when he turned around after accepting the chairmanship and nominated Parker to be the 2023 vice chairman.

That means, if the tradition of elevating the vice chairman is reinstated next year, Calkins will not serve as chairman during the entire four years of his first term in office.

Jerry Couey, who Calkins defeated for the District 3 commission seat in 2020, has already pre-filed to run again.

"I would certainly think it's a snub," Couey, a long-time Santa Rosa County political activist, said of the subtle rejection of Calkins. "You had four of his fellow commissioners, they didn't actively take a vote, but if they had I'd bet it would have been 4-0 against him becoming chairman."

Couey, who worked with Smith's county commission campaign and was in attendance when the 2023 chairman and vice chairman were chosen, said Calkins sealed his own fate by committing "a series" of missteps in his two years on the commission, with the most egregious probably being his publicly questioning his fellow commissioners' pro-life Republican bonafides.

That happened at a commission meeting held Aug. 11, when Calkins unsuccessfully tried to persuade his cohorts to vote in favor of a "trigger ordinance" that would prohibit abortion procedures in the county.

"Y'all ran as Republicans. You sure don't sound like it," Calkins said after Wright spoke against what he termed a meaningless action. "Y'all ran as Republicans. Republicans run on pro-life ... Never run for county commission again claiming you're pro-life."

Cole vividly recalled the comment, to which he'd responded in real time "don't tell me what to do."

"There have been a couple of incidents like that," Cole said later. "He's done some off the wall stuff."

Prior to nominating Wright, Parker spoke at length about the importance of choosing a county commission chairman.

"There is a lot more to it than people realize," he said.

Parker discussed the need for a county commission chairman to serve the county's citizens, work well with staff and the business community business and to serves as the face of the commission during times of natural disaster.

"Our chairman has to be there to make hard decisions," he said. "It's much more than just the person who sits here and runs the meeting."

Parker said he'd spent much time on a recent hunting trip contemplating his choice and determined "it is my duty to nominate Colton Wright for board chairman."