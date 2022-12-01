Read full article on original website
How Wide Does FTX Contagion Spread? The Affected Companies So Far
Apart from crashing the crypto market, FTX’s catastrophe prompted severe financial losses for multiple firms. The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will go down as one of the darkest moments in crypto’s history. The company experienced severe liquidity issues in November and couldn’t honor the withdrawal requests of its customers.
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
Bitcoin Pushes Above $17K But is Another Crash Inbound? (BTC Price Analysis)
Following a massive decline in early November, Bitcoin’s price has consequently suffered from extremely low volatility. The cryptocurrency has been consolidating with serious downward momentum since this significant drop. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After falling below both the yellow trendline and the significant support level of...
Calm Before the Storm? Bitcoin Consolidates at $17K (Market Watch)
Bitcoin continues consolidating around $17K, begging the question if this is the calm before the storm. Bitcoin failed to produce a meaningful breakout throughout the past 24 hours and is now consolidating around the coveted $17K level. As it has proven to be the case many times in the past, though, is this the calm before the storm?
XRP Flat on the Weekly, Will it Break Above $0.40 on SEC Case Optimism? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Following a ruthless price action in November, Ripple is now attempting to recoup its losses alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Although it was expected that optimism regarding the SEC action would result in positive market movements, this is yet to come to fruition. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
Troubled Crypto Firm Genesis Owes Gemini’s Customers $900 Million (Report)
Genesis and Digital Currency Group (DCG) supposedly owe nearly $1 billion to clients of Gemini. The cryptocurrency brokerage platform – Genesis – and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), reportedly owe customers of Gemini approximately $900 million. Genesis has been coping with severe issues ever since the...
5 Failing Crypto Narratives of Late According to CZ Binance
SBF is a “master manipulator” and “one of the greatest fraudsters in history,” Zhao thinks. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance – rejected some of the latest assumptions regarding himself and his company’s involvement in FTX’s crash.
Standard Chartered Analyst Explains Why BTC Will Suffer Even More in 2023 (Report)
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 in 2023, while gold could soar to an ATH of $2,250 per ounce in 2023, Robertsen stated. Eric Robertsen – Global Head of Research at Standard Chartered – thinks bitcoin could tumble to $5,000 next year as more cryptocurrency firms might experience liquidity issues.
These Are The Two Critical Levels for BTC to Determine the Mid-Term Trend (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price is approaching a significant level, which could prove decisive for the mid-term trend of the market. Although there are some positive signs on the technical charts, it remains too early to decide whether a new bullish phase is on the horizon. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily...
Many More Crypto Firms to Suffer FTX’s Fate, Predicts Palantir Co-Founder
Even though most crypto projects might scam users, there is a bright future for blockchain technology, Lonsdale said. Joe Lonsdale – Co-Founder of the software company Palantir Technologies – thinks multiple cryptocurrency companies will go bankrupt in the future since most function like Ponzi schemes. However, he believes...
DOGE Soars 6%, BTC Stuck at $17K Amid Low Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
Dogecoin is the best performer from the larger-cap alts, while CELO and NEXO have gained the most from the mid-caps. As it typically happens during the weekend, the trading volumes have gone down, which results in little-to-no price movements for BTC. Most altcoins are in a similar position, with a...
Litecoin Soars 9% Daily, is $100 Next? (LTC Price Analysis)
Litecoin continues to move higher with a total disregard for the current bear market. Could this be the start of a broader recovery?. Litecoin’s price action is getting closer to deleting a lot of the losses marked throughout the ongoing bear market, and it’s on its way to testing another critical resistance at $95. Bulls seem to be in complete control at the time of this writing.
Vitalik Buterin Advises Focusing on The Tech to Avoid Crypto Weariness
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out about the state of the crypto industry and how to avoid growing tired of it. On Dec. 4, Vitalik Buterin responded to a question from a popular community member who said they had grown tired of the scammers and fraudsters in crypto after nine years.
Circle Nixes SPAC Deal With Concord, Still Nurses Public Listing Ambition
However, the USDC issuer still wants to go public at some point. Fintech company and USDC issuer Circle has terminated a business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp., but it has not scrapped its plan to go public. Circle’s announcement is the latest in the...
Crypto Capital Reset Underway Following Final Flushout: Glassnode
Crypto markets have been flushed out for what many believe is the final time for this bear cycle. A major capital reset is underway, according to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode. In its “week on-chain” report on Dec. 5, the firm said the FTX collapse caused “one of the largest deleveraging events in digital asset history.”
Bitcoin Hash Ribbon Metric Fails for the First Time Following FTX Crash
The metric flashed a buy signal a few months back but has failed to capitalize for the first time. The Bitcoin Hash Ribbon metric had a good run when it came down to signal a buying opportunity. However, the recent downturn of the market, induced by the FTX crash, has...
Ten Years Later: Here’s What Vitalik Thinks Blockchain is Good For (and What it’s Not)
Vitalik believes “money” is still the most important application ever discovered for blockchain tech. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post on Monday reviewing the development of various blockchain use-cases over the past several years. With years of experimentation now behind the ecosystem, the developer has narrowed...
Coinbase CEO: Even The Most Gullible People Should Not Believe SBF
Coinbase’s chief executive doesn’t buy SBF’s story about the missing $8 billion. Samuel Bankman-Fried took Do Kwon’s spot by becoming the most talked-about and arguably hated person in the cryptocurrency industry in November when his empire collapsed, and the community found out about his dirty laundry.
