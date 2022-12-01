Asheville families experiencing homelessness? More winter shelter options on the way

ASHEVILLE - Following in the footsteps of last year's emergency shelter options at Trinity United Methodist Church, more faith communities are stepping up to meet the city's rising homeless population, and more shelters will be available in West Asheville come Jan. 1.

Nancy Dixon Walton, a pastor at Trinity and among the leadership of a new sheltering effort, dubbed Asheville Ecumenical Winter Shelter, said they are seeking to fill gaps, not recreate existing models.

"My personal goal as a faith leader in this is that we will continue to push the model forward, to moving from Code Purple to winter shelter, and from winter shelter to year-round shelter," Dixon Walton said in a Nov. 30 update to the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee.

"We are very excited about the long-term more permanent housing solutions, but they are not here yet, and that’s why we are working to fill this gap right now.”

Primarily, the Ecumenical sheltering effort, a partnership between Trinity on Haywood Road, Grace Episcopal Church and Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, both on Merrimon Avenue, will focus efforts on keeping intact families together. With only 10 beds, they anticipate housing two families at a time, and any additional availability will be directed toward people of color and LGBTQ individuals experiencing homelessness.

As a winter shelter option, the beds will be available each night, not just when Code Purple is called, which is triggered when temperatures drop to 32 degrees and below. The shelter options will be referral only, and will not accept walk-ins.

Numbers of homeless individuals have been on the rise in recent months, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest count, completed Jan. 24, identified 637 experiencing homelessness, 232 who were unsheltered.

That is 110 more than the 2021 count, which found 527 people experiencing homelessness in Asheville, of which 116 were unsheltered.

According to the May 10 point in time report given by Homeless Strategy Division Manager Emily Ball, of those included in the county, 47 people were part of intact families experiencing homelessness, while 92.2% of those counted, or 587 people, were counted as individuals.

Taking a page from the Homeward Bound's Room in the Inn program, which operated for more than a decade until it ended in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, each church will rotate service, beginning in January with Trinity.

Dixon Walton said each church will host the shelter for a monthlong basis, with the hope of operating through March, if funding allows.

She said the group has secured about $50,000, with $13,000 to $20,000 left to raise. Of this funding, $6,211 was allocated by the Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee as part of the $100,000 budgeted for Code Purple this year between the city and Buncombe County.

Other sheltering options?

Only ABCCM is providing code purple emergency shelter currently − the VRQ for single men and Transformation Village for single women and women with children. Salvation Army, typically a Code Purple location with 16 extra beds, is not available due to staffing shortages.

ABCCM's Costello House is also hosting 30 beds of winter shelter, but the program is also referral-only.

HIAC Chair David Nash, who is also executive director of the city's Housing Authority, told the Citizen Times Code Purple and other winter sheltering options were "coordinated early and got started early," and appreciated Dixon Walton's approach in reinvigorating a model similar to the Room in the Inn program, which used to offer shelter year-round.

While nearly all emergency shelter options in Asheville are led by faith organizations, Nash said that's nothing new.

“I think in many communities around the country, the only option is faith-based," Nash said. "I think faith communities have taken leadership for many years in addressing homelessness. I think they’re not the only option, and they shouldn’t be the only option for people, but they are there and that’s part of what they see as their mission.”

Dixon Walton said she hopes the new winter shelter effort will revive the "patterns, habits and community" that Room in the Inn offered prior to the pandemic.

As the Asheville Ecumenical Winter Shelter continues to raise funds, she said "it is requiring (us) to put faith back into the faith community leadership."

HIAC members also discussed the $9,937.89 in Code Purple funds previously awarded to Salvation Army, which must be reallocated since Salvation Army will not be offering emergency shelter this winter.

The money will be reopened for funding requests from area organizations, the details of which Ball said can be found on the city's website. Once applications have been received, the committee's finance work group will make a decision on how to allocate the funds.

The committee also voted to resume fully in-person meetings. Meetings are held in the first floor conference room of Asheville City Hall and are open to the public.

Meeting details and schedules can be found here.

