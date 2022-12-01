ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County man charged in death of passenger, says North Carolina State Highway Patrol

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
 5 days ago
ASHEVILLE - A local man has been charged in the death of a passenger in the car he was driving in September, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Simon Taylor Shelton, 26, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and careless and reckless driving, the agency told the Citizen Times.

The fatal, single-vehicle crash happened on Dillingham Road in Barnardsville on Sept. 9, according to court documents.

Shelton was driving west “when he lost control of his vehicle,” local Highway Patrol spokesperson Rohn Silvers said in an email.

“He crossed the center line and traveled off the left shoulder of the roadway striking a utility pole,” Silvers said.

Buncombe County courts:Deveron Angelo Roberts found guilty in Asheville murder, sentenced to life in prison

Robert Cling Allen, 38, of Mars Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. His obituary says that he was a lifelong Madison County resident who went to Mountain Heritage High School and attended Bethel Baptist Church. He was “an avid hunter who loved the outdoors,” it says.

Shelton himself “was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injury and was transported to Mission Hospital,” Silvers said.

In court documents, the Highway Patrol alleges that Shelton drove “carelessly and heedlessly in willful and wanton disregard of the rights and safety of others” while his license was revoked.

He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $10,000 secured bond, as well as a $25,000 unsecured bond for a pre-trial release violation.

From last month:Asheville policeman's traffic infraction that caused 2-car wreck dismissed

More crime news:Search warrants: Accused Arden killer, victim communicated minutes before murder

Shelton has waived his right to an attorney, according to the county public defender’s office.

He has court dates for several citations, misdemeanors and felonies, many of which are traffic-related.

Shelton is scheduled to appear in Buncombe County District Court for the death by vehicle charge on Jan. 18.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety for the Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

Comments / 1

