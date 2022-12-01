Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Balance your crypto portfolio with Filecoin (FIL), Hedera (HBAR), and BudBlockz (BLUNT)
With increasing awareness and advancements within the blockchain industry, cryptocurrencies have become a preferred investment alternative for modern investors. However, the market’s volatility requires crypto investors to be cautious and make well-informed decisions. Due to increased competition, several well-established tokens have lost their glimmer, while newer and unique tokens have made incredible gains. Consequently, crypto investors must always strive to diversify and update their portfolios to suit the industry trends.
Aptos (APT), Quant (QNT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) headed towards double-digit growth?
This year appears to be the year of small guys in cryptoverse. Almost every major cryptocurrency has crashed, sometimes leaving a long trail of devastation in its wake. We’ve witnessed the likes of Terra being wiped out of the market. We’ve also seen over $2 trillion lost from the crypto industry. However, there are islands of light in this sea of darkness. Against all odds, some of the small-time cryptos are shining brighter than their large counterparts. Today, we’ll look at some of them.
Will Bitcoin SV (BSV) Cross the $50 mark in December?
Bitcoin Satoshi Vision or Bitcoin SV is a popular cryptocurrency that closely aligns with the vision of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. At the time of writing this post, the BSV price is trading around $42.39 above the Bollinger Band’s baseline. Last month, it formed the yearly low of around $34, but it regained smoothly within a few weeks. Based on the technical chart, $47 could be a resistance because it took support around that level earlier this year.
Orthogonal Trading fails to repay a loan amount of $10M to Mapple Finance
With the FTX going into bankruptcy, the overall ripple effect is seemingly carrying on, leaving its ugly mark and negative impact on all who are connected. In the latest case scenario, it happens to be Orthogonal Trading that has come under its adverse influence. For the uninitiated, this entity is a crypto trading company. Speculations are rife that it has of late gone insolvent, what with it not being in the position of paying up its due loan amount to the tune of $10 million.
Ethereum initiates recovery, but sellers still await profit booking
Despite maintaining a dominant stance in a smart contract and supporting the decentralized application, Ethereum has gained several competitors eyeing for better market position. The latest market value of $154 billion remains a mountain to be breached by low-value projects. Crypto projects are facing drastic challenges after the LUNA and...
Oryen Network next crypto to explode; APE and MANA also make the list
Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode is what every investor hopes to achieve, but it’s far simpler to say than to do. However, it might be challenging to make a firm selection, given the abundance of cryptocurrency initiatives on the market. We’ll examine the next big cryptocurrency and outline...
Stellar creates a downward flat bottom pattern; What next?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become a new-age competitor in the financial transaction domain. XLM has peaked, but the market scenario showcases a decreasing demand for disruptive technologies. Stellar focuses on reducing the time and resources required for cross-border or inter-currency transactions. The Stellar protocol converts the native currency first into...
New survey discovers why most people don’t recycle
KSNF/KODE — More than three-quarters of people around the world think recycling is important, but key barriers must be overcome to encourage them to act, according to a new study. A joint survey by the World Economic Forum, SAP and Qualtrics questioned people in different parts of the world about their attitudes to climate change and […]
Crypto analysts confirm that BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a better investment than Zilliqa (ZIL)
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a dependable investment option in the face of volatile market conditions and rising inflation in the post-pandemic economy. If you are still learning the ropes of cryptocurrency investment and can’t decide which names to back, you can always start with research. Just select some leading names like BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Zilliqa (ZIL), compare them, and then decide. Many crypto analysts have confirmed that BudBlockz is a better investment than Zilliqa, and here’s why.
Oryen Network will become a DeFi behemoth, Likely to end up alongside Stacks and Radix in market cap
It is crucial for investors to diversify their portfolios with a variety of investments that have the potential to generate excellent returns. Consider investing in Oryen Network. The market has taken notice of The Oryen Network’s 250% price increase in its 6th presale round. The network is anticipated to rank...
Polkadot (DOT) crashes 92% since October 2021 peak value!
Polkadot operates on the novel idea of connecting multiple blockchains to facilitate cross-chain transactions, which could later be upscaled as a web 3.0 technology, decentralized internet. Learning from the challenges of leading blockchains, Polkadot created its code, allowing it to be capable of autonomously updating its code without needing a fork. It has been possible through the governance feature of its token DOT, which allowed holders to direct the change-making decisions by the token community.
Virgo Review 2022: Best Exchange for Australians!
Virgo started in 2018 when the Virgo cryptocurrency trading platform started its operations in Australia. The trading site is committed to providing convenience and security regarding cryptocurrencies. They understand that people from different economic backgrounds should invest in crypto and diversify their portfolios. Virgo Summary. Official Website https://virgo.co/au/. Headquarters Toronto.
Solana is dead, long live BudBlockz!
Blockchain-based projects come and go. Even the most effective and dedicated development teams cannot account for every movement in the market. As a result, projects can fall in popularity, and their native cryptocurrencies can see a significant decrease due to this. However, in their place, other competing projects will typically...
GEC incorporates Chainlink Data to support Meta Oracles with IoT
Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) has been able to successfully incorporate the weather-based data and pricing of cryptocurrency of Chainlink Data Feeds, with the aim and intention of being able to stand by the features of Metaoracles, with that of the sensor data networks of Internet of Things (IoT), which XI Protocol duly and adequately boosts.
