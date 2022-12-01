ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Grill to host 'Pancakes with Santa' fundraiser for Empty Stocking Fund

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago
The big man with the white beard and red suit will be dropping into the area Dec. 10 when the Magnolia Grill hosts its annual “Pancakes with Santa” breakfast.

The annual flapjack feast, now well into its second decade, is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund. The fund benefits those in the community who face financial distress, and money collected during the Empty Stocking Fund drive is distributed by the Salvation Army of Okaloosa and Walton counties.

“One hundred percent of the donations that come in go to the Salvation Army,” said Tom Rice, owner of the Magnolia Grill. “They’re good stewards of the money, and that means a lot to me.”

Rice's brother-in-law, Ed Starkey, will be reprising his role as Santa Claus, making his entrance about 7:50 a.m. He’ll be handing out candy canes, posing for pictures with children and hearing what’s on their Christmas wish lists. Accompanying Starkey will be his wife, Jean, as Mrs. Claus.

“She helps with the shy kids,” Rice said. “Sometimes when the kids get close to Santa Claus they get stage fright, and Mrs. Claus is there to help with that.” On the menu will be smoked sugar sausage and “lots” of pancakes.

“It’s the only kind of breakfast this old guy knows how to cook,” Rice said. “We make up giant bowls of pancake batter that morning.”

Rice will get some help this year from the Rev. Cecil Williams of Gregg Chapel AME Church and its youth group, who will be volunteering.

Magnolia Grill is located 157 Brooks St., across the street from the Northwest Florida Ballet. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and Rice said they will seat diners until 10 a.m. Reservations can be made at 850-302-0266.

“We ask for a minimum donation of $7 per person,” said Rice, but notes that people are free to donate more if they wish.

“We had somebody eat a pancake a couple years ago that was $300, said Rice, noting the donation made for “a Merry Christmas to many people in our community."

Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund can be made here.

