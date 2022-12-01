ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons collapse in 4Q, rally in OT for 131-125 win over Mavs: Live updates

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQolX_0jTZ1kZM00

Detroit Pistons (5-18) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-10)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Betting line: Cavs by 7.

Box score

MORE PISTONS: What we know about what's going on with Cade Cunningham's injury

Game notes: Luka Doncic (averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game) is playing like an MVP candidate for the Mavericks, who have been mediocre to start the season. He had 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a loss Wednesday vs. the Golden State Warriors. Up next for the Pistons are the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the final game of their homestand. The Mavericks play at the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or view them on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons collapse in 4Q, rally in OT for 131-125 win over Mavs: Live updates

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: TV, radio, game info

Detroit Pistons (6-19) vs. Miami Heat (11-12) Where: FTX Arena in Miami. Radio: WWJ 950 AM (Pistons radio affiliates). Game notes: The Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat meet for the first time this season, the Pistons will look to get back on the winning track, having lost four out of their last five games. The Miami Heat have bounced back from a mid-November slump and are now sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference standings.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: TV, radio, game info

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1) Where: Amaile Arena in Tampa Bay. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings look to carry their winning streak to two when the face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are carrying a two-game winning streak of their own into Tuesday night's matchup. This game also marks a reunion of sorts, Wings coach Derek Lalonde was an assistant in Tampa for four seasons, winning Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.
Detroit Red Wings snap four-game losing skid with 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets

Playing an opponent outside the playoff picture was just what the Detroit Red Wings needed to find the win column again. They improved to 3-0 this season when playing on the road the day after a home game, using their power play to dispatch the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, Sunday at Nationwide Arena. Multiple players had two-point nights as four-game losing streak came to an end.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: Recap

Another week, another win for the Detroit Lions. After Sunday's 40-14 onslaught vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions coach Dan Campbell will hold his weekly news conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday in Allen Park. The Lions have won four of their past five to pull themselves nearer to the NFC playoff picture. The latest...
