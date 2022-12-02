ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Biden 'prepared' to talk with Putin if serious about ending war in Ukraine

By Alexandra Hutzler, Ben Gittleson
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hWrj_0jTZ1jgd00

President Joe Biden said Thursday he's open to talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about bringing an end to the war in Ukraine but only if the Russian leader is serious about peace negotiations.

"The fact of the matter is I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin," Biden told reporters as he stood alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a joint news conference.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war," Biden said. "He hasn't done that yet. If that's the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I'll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he wants, has in mind. He hasn't done that yet."

Biden and Macron pledged to work together to hold Russia accountable and mitigate the war's impact on the rest of the world.

"We'll continue the strong support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their homes and families and their sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression, which has been incredibly brutal," Biden said. "I knew Russia was, but didn't anticipate it to be as brutal as it was."

Macron told reporters the U.S. and France "clearly condemn" Russia's "war crimes."

Speaking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Macron said he believes negotiation is still "possible" with Putin to end Russia's invasion and that he was going to speak to Putin "in the coming days." Macron previously held a call with Putin in March, but said there was nothing reassuring about the conversation.

"A good peace is not a peace which will be imposed to the Ukrainians by others, No. 1," Macron told Stephanopoulos, adding, "A good peace is not a peace which will not be accepted on the mid-to-long run by one of the two parties."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUJ2v_0jTZ1jgd00
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks as French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 1, 2022.

Macron's state visit this week is the first of the Biden administration, and will culminate with a dinner on the South Lawn Thursday night in a candlelit pavilion.

"The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags -- red, white and blue -- and our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship," Jill Biden said Wednesday as she previewed the event. "These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built."

Ahead of the state dinner, the two families dined in Washington on Wednesday night before a formal meeting at the White House on Thursday morning.

The diplomatic tradition, put on hold for the past several years due to COVID-19, highlights the crucial partnership between the U.S. and France, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SP0MB_0jTZ1jgd00
Andrew Harnik/AP - PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden stand on the stage during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2022.

Along with Ukraine, Biden and Macron discussed the challenges posed by China, how to strengthen African economies and continuing support for the people of Iran and calling for accountability for those committing human rights abuses.

They also "outlined a shared vision to strengthen security and increase prosperity worldwide, combat climate change, build greater resilience to its effects, and advance democratic values," according to a joint statement following their closed-door meeting in the Oval Office.

"My administration's built our foreign policy around the strength of our alliances, and France is the very heart of that commitment," Biden said at the joint press conference.

Still, the bilateral relationship has also been fraught at times, including last year when Australia canceled a massive, multibillion-dollar submarine deal with France in exchange for a partnership with the U.S and the U.K.

MORE: Harris heads to Paris to soothe tensions with French after 'submarine snub'

More recently, French officials and other European leaders have raised concerns about climate and energy provisions included in the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, specifically the tax subsidies for American-made technologies related to renewable energy, like components for electric vehicles. European Union leaders have said the subsidies may break the rules of the World Trade Organization and will have negative side effects for their economies.

Pressed by a reporter on the issue, Biden said Thursday he makes "no apologies" for the Inflation Reduction Act but acknowledged there are changes they can make to ensure European companies can participate.

"I never intended to exclude folks who were cooperating with us," Biden said. "That was not the intention."

Macron said the U.S. and France "need to resynchronize" on the issue of trade but both countries intend to create a clean energy future.

"We want to succeed together, not one against the other," Macron said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdOpe_0jTZ1jgd00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden with their wives Brigitte Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden on the Truman Balcony after an official State Arrival Ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2022.

Macron, France's president since 2017, was also the first foreign leader that then-President Donald Trump invited for a state visit. The two at first had a cordial relationship that turned sour over policy differences on issues like the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal.

Macron began his U.S. visit on Tuesday by joining Vice President Harris at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they vowed to cooperate on space and in other realms.

On Friday, Macron will travel to New Orleans to meet with state leaders and the Francophone community, participate in a cultural event, meet with local companies involved in the transition to renewable energy and promote French language instruction in under-served communities in Louisiana, French officials said.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
Defense One

Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week

Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
CBS Sacramento

Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders during medal ceremony

The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after sparring with a mob that broke into the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. A medical examiner determined that he died of natural causes.His family members were among several recipients of the honour, which broadly recognised law enforcement officers who protected the...
TEXAS STATE
WAOK News Talk

Law & Legal: U.S. Senate election coverage

In this edition of Law & Legal with Juandolyn Stokes and Attorney C.K. Hoffler, election coverage is explained by Hoffler as she analyzes Tuesday Night’s election between Senator Raphael Warnock and his opponent Herschel Walker.
AFP

Al Jazeera takes journalist's 'brutal' killing to ICC

Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday, saying the veteran reporter was deliberately killed by Israeli forces. Al Jazeera said it had submitted new evidence and video footage which showed Israeli forces had "directly fired" at the journalist and her colleagues.
morningbrew.com

US shows off new bomber jet

The Pentagon flashed its brand-new stealth nuclear bomber, the B-21 Raider, at a public unveiling event yesterday. The sleek stingray-shaped aircraft looks like a vessel straight out of Star Wars and is estimated to have cost around ~$750 million to build. Developed in secret by Northrop Grumman over the past...
ABC News

ABC News

934K+
Followers
197K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy