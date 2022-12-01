T-Mobile anchors new community solar power field as developers diversify how renewables get built in Colorado

Read full article on original website
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
Free meals will be offered in most Colorado school districts next year. Is yours one of them?
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners.
For Colorado’s ozone, a leaf blower for 1 hour is same as 1,100 miles in a car. That’s why some urging switch to electric.
Standing on a leaf-strewn lawn at Sloan’s Lake Park early on a sunny December day, Jordan Champalou says cutting ozone by switching to cleaner engines is as easy as pressing a button. And then he presses the button. One of the battery-powered leaf blowers he employs in his lawn...
6AM, Saturday, on I-70: Five modest proposals for how to speed Colorado ski traffic this season
Written and illustrated by Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun. Our grinning political leaders hurled shovels full of dirt into the air in October to celebrate a $700 million fix for Floyd Hill, the white-knuckle pinch point on Interstate 70 keeping us from the slopes. But that project won’t be finished until 2027, and we must ski now!
Steve Wells on why he spent only 30% of the $11 million he set aside to beat Jared Polis, Colorado Democrats
HUDSON — Steve Wells, the deep-pocketed Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who made waves over the summer when he dedicated $11 million toward a longshot effort to unseat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, ended up spending only about 30% of the money. Wells says he has refunded...
Carman: Denver’s next mayor must be committed to solving the homelessness problem
One of the great joys of living downtown is walking everywhere. Need a dozen eggs? A grocery is a few blocks away. A bottle of wine? I know a great little place. Dry cleaners? Hardware store? Pharmacy? Ditto. Along the routes to all these places are coffee shops, sidewalk cafes,...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
1 killed in major crash on I-70 near Golden
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
Nicolais: Boot Barn shout-fest is all that is left of the Colorado GOP
There was something so familiar about the far-right circus gathered outside the Boot Barn to protest current Colorado Republican Party leadership last week. Spewing conspiracy theories interspersed with vulgar name-calling brought back memories of the time when I began to distance myself from the party. Get ready for a stampede...
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals. (source)
Expect Changes to Your Paycheck in 2023 Due to Colorado’s New FAMLI Program
Most Colorado workers are going to see changes in their paychecks next year as the state rolls out the voter-approved paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, or “FAMLI”, program to expand access to paid family leave. On January 1st, 2023, employers and employees will both start contributing to...
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park
"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
