Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Gown and Gold Body Jewelry
Rihanna brought her enviable date night style to Miami. The superstar has spent the past few days attending Art Basel, and she was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the final night of the event. The couple were photographed outside of Carbone in South Beach, where the "Lift Me Up" singer wore a stylish spin on body jewelry.
Harper's Bazaar
Lily James' hair bow at the Fashion Awards was a work of art
Not all red carpet hairstyles are made equal, and Lily James' elaborate up-do at last night's Fashion Awards was in a league of its own. Part braid, part bow, entirely unique; the sculptured hairstyle was a serious case of business in the front party at the back, letting her glittering Rodarte gown have just as much of the limelight.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's Rainy Day Look Includes a Black Trench Coat and Trousers
Jennifer Lopez's latest off-duty look is perfect for a rainy fall afternoon. During a outing in LA yesterday, the superstar was photographed in a cold-weather outfit that gave a stylish spin on a classic professional look. The "Jenny From the Block" singer layered a sleek black trench coat over a white button-up blouse and tan wide-leg slacks.
Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more-Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again
Why are nostalgic trends so popular? Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers, Tamagotchi […]
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Harper's Bazaar
Rare Photos of Princess Diana as a Mom You Probably Haven't Seen Before
Princess Diana changed Buckingham Palace — and the public's perception of it — in so many ways. While she's remembered for her graceful composure and impeccable fashion, those traits were small parts of her lasting legacy. The way she raised her two children was another: Lady Di's parenting style, captured in both candid shots and widely-released photos, had never been seen before in the British royal family.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Puts Her Sexy Spin on the Oversized Suit Trend
Dua Lipa knows how to take a celeb-loved trend and make it her own. The pop star attended Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Downtown LA yesterday, where she wore her spin on the oversized suit trend. For the event, Lipa wore a look from The Attico's resort 2023 collection, wearing the slouchy separates with no top underneath.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Is a Glam Vixen in a Backless Sequined Look
Hailey Bieber has shared some glamorous pics showcasing her latest evening look. The model has traveled to Miami amid Art Basel, where she was spotted dining out at the eatery Papi Steak. The star posted a behind-the-scenes look at her sparkling outfit, which featured a sleek backless halter dress by Bottega Veneta, covered in eye-catching dark-green sequins.
Harper's Bazaar
The best-dressed guests from the 2022 Fashion Awards
The world's most stylish people descended on London's Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 Fashion Awards, celebrating the brightest talents and most brilliant designers, and the work they've done over the past 12 months. But it's not just glitz and glam; the annual awards are the primary fundraiser...
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney Looked Utterly Glamorous in a Bedazzled Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amal Clooney is always sure to up the ante during date night with husband George Clooney, and their attendance at this weekend's Kennedy Center Honors was no exception. On Sunday night, the couple stepped out for the star-studded event, where the Ticket to Paradise actor received honors for his contributions to American culture alongside other industry greats like Gladys Knight, Bono, Tania Léon, and Amy Grant.
Harper's Bazaar
The Best in Art, Fashion, Dance, and Music from Art Basel 2022
Art Basel went all out for its 20th anniversary. The annual art fair, which every winter causes the art world to migrate to Miami for a few days of beautiful insanity—from packed galleries to cramped roads and lavish celebrity-filled parties—pulled its most ambitious itinerary yet to mark its major milestone.
Harper's Bazaar
The British Independent Film Awards 2022: The best dressed
Although the traditional awards season does not get into full swing until the new year – when we will see the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards and of course, the Oscars take place – the buzz has already begun with a slew of smaller ceremonies scheduled before Christmas, including the British Independent Film Awards, which took place in London last night, and drew in some big Hollywood names.
