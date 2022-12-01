ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Saturday in the Park – Crowd throngs Veterans Park for new bandshell and tree-lighting

This year’s Marco Island Christmas tree-lighting ceremony was two celebrations in one. To kick the evening off, the city’s government leaders celebrated the reopening of Veterans’ Community Park after a year-long remake, with thank-yous, speeches and a ribbon cutting at the new Unity bandshell under balmy skies. Then, the bandshell stage was turned over to the younger generation for what many attendees – and they numbered well into the thousands – felt was the main attraction, the gyrations of wave after wave of “tiny dancers” dressed in colorful holiday costumes.
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk

1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do: ‘Brews for the Birds’ and ‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks

The 23rd Annual Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.” It is a time to remember, a time to love, a time to get support, and most of all a time not to be alone. Bring nothing but your love. No words will be needed, for the greatest gift you can give someone traveling down this road is just your presence. Information: Wesleymarco.org.
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Get your passport at Collier Clerk’s Marco satellite office

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller recently announced that the clerk’s satellite office, located in Marco Island city building, is now approved to receive passport applications. According to statistics from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, more than 1,315,000 passports have been issued in the state...
macaronikid.com

Naples Christmas Parade

Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Marconews.com

Post Ian beach cleanup collects construction and boating debris

Much of Marco Island suffered from the effects of Hurricane Ian and Tigertail Beach was no exception. Significant debris washed ashore and the flooding caused park equipment such as dumpsters and kayaks to be dislodged. The county has been hard at work, having successfully cleared up the majority of the...
macaronikid.com

Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs

The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Postal Service announces holiday deadlines

1. Holiday mail: U.S. Postal Service announces shipping deadlines. The United State Postal Service has once again delivered its traditional holiday message to its customers: “The earlier you send, the better.”. Hanukkah (Dec. 18–Dec. 26), Christmas (Dec. 25) and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1) means this will be a busy...
floridaing.com

9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss

If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL

Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
WINKNEWS.com

End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers

Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
thejaxsonmag.com

Modern zoning laws make your Christmas Village illegal

Christmas Villages are popular seasonal displays in no small part because they have the qualities that make real neighborhoods and towns attractive: they’re dense, vibrant and so packed with ceramic Christmas paraphernalia that they’re generally devoid of parking craters and dead space. The Christmas Village assembled annually by Colleen Healy Heaverly of Punta Gorda, Florida, is no exception.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County Waste Management sets deadlines for debris pickup

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — If you live in unincorporated Collier County, the waste management department is asking you to place all Hurricane Ian-related debris outside your home by Dec. 4. Residents of Naples, Marco Island, and Everglades City have a Dec. 15 deadline. “That December 4th date and that...
usf.edu

Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian

The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
WINKNEWS.com

The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe

As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy