The Metrowest Daily News

MetroWest police departments are gearing up for Shop with a Cop charity event

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 5 days ago

FRAMINGHAM Several MetroWest police departments are again teaming up to help children in need get gifts this holiday season.

Participating police departments include Ashland, Framingham, Holliston, Hopkinton, Natick, Wayland and Westborough.

Each participating child will be paired with a police officer to buy a gift at the Walmart store on 121 Worcester Road (Route 9) on Dec. 15. Children will also be provided a meal from Chick-Fil-A once shopping is completed.

To qualify, children must be sponsored by a parent or guardian who is responsible for bringing the child to Walmart on the day of the event.

Children must be a MetroWest resident between the ages of 5 and 16 and be in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Christmas smiles: See our photo gallery of last year's Shop with a Cop event

Applications are due by Dec. 12 and are available at https://newenglandneoa.regfox.com/shop-with-a-cop-2022. Children who are chosen to participate in the event will be notified by the end of the day on Dec. 12. Participants will be chosen based on financial need.

For more information, email Framingham police officer Matthew Gutwill at mjg@framinghamma.gov or police officer Kathy McGrath at kmm@framinghamma.gov.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

