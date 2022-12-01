ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury passes plastic bag ban in unanimous vote: What you need to know

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
 5 days ago
In a vote largely expected to pass, the Salisbury City Council unanimously approved a ban on certain types of plastic bags Monday evening that takes effect July 1, 2023.

"Single-use plastic carryout bags generate significant public costs in disposal, contamination and litter control, as well as contribute to negative environmental impacts," the ordinance states while explaining how traditional plastic bags cause sorting machines to persistently break down and lead to microplastic pollution in waterways and in native species.

The ordinance further states Salisbury has determined that such a measure prohibiting retailers from providing customers with single use plastic bags is "a necessary and an appropriate measure" to protect people and the environment.

The bags addressed included plastic carryout bags that are provided by a retail establishment to a customer at the point of sale and is not reusable.

The ordinance did not specifically state how this would impact grocery stores and other other retail outlets, but after Delaware toughened up its plastic bag ban this year, some retailers opted to provide paper bags for free or for a small fee, or sell reusable fabric bags.

Plastic bags to be used in their place are cloth and durable plastic bags that are constructed and intended to be reusable. Other plastic bags not impacted by the ban include:

  • Package bulk items, including fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items.
  • Those containing frozen foods, meat or fish, whether prepackaged.
  • Those containing wrap flowers, potted plants or other damp items.
  • Those containing unwrapped prepared foods or bakery goods.
  • Those containing a newspaper.
  • Those containing garments or dry-cleaned clothes including suits, jackets and dresses.
  • Those containing ice.

With a growing city, the local landfill also has a increasing amount of garbage. Single use plastic bags, According to the ordinance, "contribute to overburdened publicly financed landfills, with significant costs to the public for cleanup, maintenance and disposal."

IN DELAWARE:What you need to know about Delaware plastic bag ban changes

Pausing the plastic predicament?

The pervasive nature of plastics makes limiting their use, and thus their pollution, that much more complicated. Not only are single use plastic bags used primarily by most businesses, but also smaller plastics are being developed as in vegetable packaging.

A report by the Chesapeake Bay Commission and Chesapeake Legal Alliance outlines the impact of plastic pollution.

"Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastics Packaging: Opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed" argues the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways "cannot escape the impacts of plastic pollution. The report examines policy considerations that must be solved to address the proper disposal of plastics packaging, creating better and more effective recycling systems while lessening the burden of pollution on the bay."

The report also notes worldwide, plastic production has increased exponentially during the last 60 years.

In the United States alone, over 35 million pounds of plastic waste is generated per year and only 10% is recycled. In the environment, larger plastics break down into smaller particles known as microplastics that can enter the food chain.

MICROPLASTICS:Hidden in those beautiful beach vistas: Tiny bits of plastic?

“The impacts of plastics are being felt in our waters, in our wildlife and on our land,” said David Bulova, a Delegate in Virginia's 37th District and a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission. “But the Chesapeake may be even more vulnerable to plastics pollution than many other watersheds. Scientific studies have found that most of the plastics entering the Chesapeake’s waterways are not flushed out into the ocean."

RECYCLING:'Wishcycling': Here's what you throw in recycling bin that actually ends up in landfills

The Chesapeake Bay Commission is a tri-state body advising the general assemblies of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Comprised of state legislators, gubernatorial representatives and citizens, the Commission works to advance policy, at all levels of government, to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay. By law, the Commission also serves as a liaison to the U.S. Congress.

The Chesapeake Legal Alliance is a regional organization working to provide free legal services to protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Comments / 10

LaCher Ware
5d ago

This is ridiculous.. like not everyone has money to buy those reusable bags.. I get that they want protection the environment but come on man

Reply(2)
4
DRAGULE
5d ago

Government pushed this plastic trash years ago because of using trees (renewable resource ) to make paper bags . Looks like government is responsible ...AGAIN !

Reply
4
Guest
5d ago

i throw away a plastic bag in the trash in my kitchen along with the rest of my trash and then close that bag up and toss it in the waste bin outside. What on earth are people doing that’s creating the massive hassle they speak of that includes polluting waterways, causing machine failure, over burdening waste dumps?

Reply
5
