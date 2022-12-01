ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December brings festive entertainment to beach stages and beyond

By Roger Hillis
 5 days ago
The Thanksgiving holiday week saw roadways that were so crowded they looked more like the peak of summer season at area beaches. Bars and restaurants were more than happy to welcome the revelers, and will continue to host music and comedy events through December as the new year approaches.

In coastal Sussex County, the Lewes-area concert venue and eatery called the Room at Cedar Grove continues to bring in performers from far and wide. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, former "America’s Got Talent" contestant Camille K will take center stage ($25).

The young singer-songwriter is based in Philadelphia, and her song “I Believe In Miracles” is to be featured in the upcoming movie "Once Upon A Philly Christmas." Her mix of rock, pop and R&B has helped her score several opening act gigs for prog-rock legend Jon Anderson from the band Yes.

In Ocean City, Waves Bar & Grill (inside the Paradise Plaza Inn) will feature a special Comedy Night event at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 ($15). Host Stevie Jay will present headliner Tyler Dark and featured comedian Daniel MacFarland Jr. Music will be provided by DJ Magellan.

Looking ahead to later this month in OC, the music lineup has been announced for one of Delmarva’s biggest annual holiday events. The 2022 edition of the Ocean 98 Listener & Seacrets Customer Appreciation Christmas Party is set to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. It will include acoustic music in the main bar and full bands in the Morley Hall nightclub at Seacrets.

The schedule includes sets by DJ Magellan (5 p.m.); The Rogue Citizens (5:30 p.m.); Brandon Hardesty from the Bumpin’ Uglies (6:30 p.m.); Funk Shue (6:45 p.m.); Higher Education (8 p.m.); and Howi Spangler from Ballyhoo (8:15 p.m.). As always, admission is free, but guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to the Toys For Tots charity this holiday season.

In the more immediate future at Seacrets, its annual Holiday Bazaar is set to take place 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 ($10). This is a more low-key event, as local retail vendors hawk their wares such as clothing, art, jewelry and holiday decor.

The Milton Theatre is busier than ever, and a “low-ticket alert” has been issued for a concert featuring The American Rogues at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 ($30). The Celtic-rock touring act’s annual appearances in Milton have earned it a loyal local following. Tickets are going quickly for the upcoming holiday tribute show "Close to You: A Carpenters Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 ($30).

E-mail Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com.

