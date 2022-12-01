ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Turbulent markets like what we've seen in 2022 are a reminder of just how important peace of mind can be for investors. Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets.

The stock is down just 4% in 2022 and pays investors a juicy 8.5% dividend yield. A dependable dividend with such a high yield might appeal to investors more as Wall Street heads into 2023 with some uncertainty.

Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income.

Altria has taken its lashings

Zoom out enough, and you'll see that Altria's been a rough stock to hold over the past five years. The share price is down 32% over that period, the result of Altria's disastrous failure of acquiring a stake in electronic cigarette company Juul for roughly $13 billion in 2018 and seeing its value vaporized by regulators shortly after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwyoE_0jTZ0nBK00

MO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts .

But that was then; today, Altria's stock reflects that mistake with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just over 9, well below the stock's median P/E over the past decade (P/E of 17). That doesn't mean that the stock price can't go lower, but the discount to Altria's long-term norms could be a margin of safety -- the bad news is priced in.

That could be one of the reasons why Altria's held up this year. I suspect that if the stock traded at a higher valuation -- say, above its decade-median, it would have come down more in this bear market.

An 8.5% dependable dividend

Americans have known that cigarettes are terrible for your health since the 1960s, yet Altria keeps making more money. Altria shipped 136 billion units of smokable products in 2012, compared to just 95 billion in 2021. However, operating profits on smokable products grew from $6.2 billion to $10.4 billion. That underlines how much pricing power Altria has due to the addictive nature of its products.

Those price increases have carried Altria's financials for years, making it a Dividend King with 52 years of consecutive increases:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3271P8_0jTZ0nBK00

MO Cash Dividend Payout Ratio data by YCharts .

Investors might fear the 81% dividend payout ratio , but they shouldn't worry too much. Altria's business doesn't require much capital; it can pump out the vast majority of its profits to shareholders and still operate just fine. It's a boring business but has proven very effective at putting cash in investor pockets.

Break in case of emergency

It seems reasonable that Altria's rinse-and-repeat model of increasing prices won't work forever, and management understands that -- look at Altria's investments in Juul and Cronos Group as evidence of trying to diversify the business. Altria is still working to build a future beyond cigarettes, and investors will need to monitor that over the long term. However, the company has a large lever to pull if it needs more cash.

Altria owns a 10% stake in global beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev , which carries a market value of approximately $11 billion at today's share price. Should Altria move to sell that stake, the resulting cash would be equivalent to roughly one-eighth of Altria's market cap , enough to buy back a ton of shares or pay down a lot of debt. Altria could virtually undo the debt it took on when it invested in Juul.

Altria has chosen to hold onto its stake, but that could change if Anheuser-Busch's stock appreciates over the coming years. Management's use of that capital could play a significant role in the stock's future investment returns.

But for now, Altria shareholders can buy the stock with confidence for its 8.5% dividend and sleep well knowing that those generous dividend checks will arrive every three months.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy