How much would Worcester County athletic complex cost? Study raises stakes with estimate

A proposed sports complex to be located on Route 50 in Berlin is projected to add between 830 and 980 net new jobs to the local economy.

In April 2022, the Maryland Stadium Authority Board of Directors approved a request from the mayor of the town of Ocean City for the MSA to manage a Phase 2 feasibility study for the proposed indoor fieldhouse and outdoor field complex.

The Phase 2 study, now complete, had a cost of $49,400 — funded by the town of Ocean City. And the study laid out both potential benefits to the community as well as an estimate of how much the project might all cost.

This comes after the Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of the purchase of land for $7.1 million to construct the sports complex on April 19. However, voters in November narrowly rejected bond issuance for design and construction costs of a Worcester County Sports Complex, removing that as a possible source of funding. Voting for were 11,063, or 48.47%, with 11,760, or 51.53%, voting against.

The plan for the 95.521 acres of property, located west of Stephen Decatur High School, is to build a multipurpose, indoor-outdoor athletic complex with eight to 10 tournament quality outdoor athletic fields, a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility, restrooms, parking and concession stands.

The site is intended to be used for both recreation and travel sports, as well as county clinics and leagues. Additional park amenities would include walking trails, ponds and a playground.

The project has been met with equal parts support and criticism from townspeople and public officials. Still, government officials continue to move forward with the proposed project.

"MSA’s role in managing studies is to provide unbiased and objective analysis which provides information to local officials to assist in the decision-making process about investment and benefits for their communities and constituents," the study read.

Key findings

The following key findings were revealed in the study:

Demand exists for both the indoor and outdoor components of the proposed Sports Complex.

The proposed new indoor fieldhouse is estimated to account for approximately 48% of estimated economic and fiscal impacts and the proposed new outdoor sports field complex is estimated to account for approximately 52%.

The proposed site has the capacity to accommodate the new Sports Complex and is generally considered to be adequate to excellent based on evaluation of physical site factors, vehicular/pedestrian access and contextual design issues.

Based on the market research conducted to date, the proposed Sports Complex would likely operate at a deficit, which is not unlike other similar facilities that are built for their ability to generate economic activity.

In addition to tournament activity, the proposed new Sports Complex could host additional activities such as county sports programs, clinics, leagues, etc.

Additionally, the study predicted between 54 to 64 tournaments to be held at the sports complex over the course of one year, with a total number of attendees ranging from 423,325 to 501,525 on a yearly basis.

The report also shows a potential cost savings of $5 million if the indoor and outdoor components are built simultaneously. Separately, the estimated cost of the outdoor fields is $67.6 million, and the indoor fieldhouse $91.2 million. If constructed together, the estimated cost will reach a total of $153,525,000.

The full study and analysis can be found here .

