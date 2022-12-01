'I just want my business': Five Stone Kids owner looking for help before play area has to close

Almost four years ago, the former owners of the Five Stone Kids play area asked Jacqueline Forney to take over the business. At the time, having already working with them for eight months, Forney enjoyed what she was doing and the service the play center offered the community.

"I love the kids who are coming in here," she said. "You get to talk to the parents and meet moms ... Everybody loves this place, and they always say there's no place like this in Lebanon County."

But now Forney and her staff are asking residents for help, as mall officials sent a 30-day notice for Five Stone Kids to vacate their location two weeks before Christmas. The play center has until Dec. 17 to continue using its space in the mall.

"I just want to be able to stay here," Forney said. "I just want enough to make my bills and keep this place open for the kids."

Forney and her staff set up a GoFundMe campaign for donations to help save the play center. As of Wednesday afternoon, it only received $95.

"This isn't anything against the mall, I'm not trying ask for handouts," Forney said. "If people don't want to give money, they don't have to give money. I just want my business to survive."

The small business is not a daycare, requiring at least one parent to stay with their children as they are using the play area. Focused on kids 10 and under, parents pay a $10 play pass to use the facility for the entire day.

"Some people tag team it," Forney said. "They'll come in and one will leave and go do something."

The play center has five staff members working the center. They also maintain a small book store located at the front of the building. Forney said she wouldn't mind expanding the play center into a daycare, but right now the focus is getting the business more financially stable.

"There are many ways we could grow, we just haven't gotten back on our feet," she said.

Like many small businesses in 2020, Forney's business took a major hit when the play area had to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play area was closed March 16 until July 8 and still remained slow after reopening their doors.

"When I came back, the mall very agreeably worked with me on finances," Forney said.

Forney's contract stated that she would not have to pay rent from January 2021 to April 2021. It was written that from May 2021 to December 2021, Forney would have to pay $350 per month.

Forney said there was a verbal agreement with mall officials to write off the rent until she got on her feet, so long as she paid all utilities. The play center did not receive a new contract for 2022.

Lebanon Valley Mall Manager Michelle Tuscano said in an email that officials were unable to comment on a current tenant's situation.

The play area doesn't clear more than $100 on some days, according to Forney. During the weekday, the play center can make up to $120. On Fridays and Saturdays in the winter, the play center can clear $500.

Mall officials were helpful for two years with the play area, and Forney does not want to belittle or besmirch their contributions.

"I just wanted the consideration for them to come to me and say, 'This isn't working for us anymore. What can you do so you can stay?'" she said.

Forney wants to keep the play area in the mall, but she is considering the prospect of moving the play area. However, at this time she has not considered any new locations.

"I just want my business, and I'm going to fight and do what it takes," she said. "Right now I'm pretty focused on trying to get the mall to change their mind. I'm not sure that's going to happen yet or not."

For those looking for more information about how to donate to Forney and the Five Stone Kids play area, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/FiveStoneKids or the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/15e9ac80.

