ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon Daily News

'I just want my business': Five Stone Kids owner looking for help before play area has to close

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ot8Q_0jTZ0ilh00

Almost four years ago, the former owners of the Five Stone Kids play area asked Jacqueline Forney to take over the business. At the time, having already working with them for eight months, Forney enjoyed what she was doing and the service the play center offered the community.

"I love the kids who are coming in here," she said. "You get to talk to the parents and meet moms ... Everybody loves this place, and they always say there's no place like this in Lebanon County."

But now Forney and her staff are asking residents for help, as mall officials sent a 30-day notice for Five Stone Kids to vacate their location two weeks before Christmas. The play center has until Dec. 17 to continue using its space in the mall.

"I just want to be able to stay here," Forney said. "I just want enough to make my bills and keep this place open for the kids."

Forney and her staff set up a GoFundMe campaign for donations to help save the play center. As of Wednesday afternoon, it only received $95.

"This isn't anything against the mall, I'm not trying ask for handouts," Forney said. "If people don't want to give money, they don't have to give money. I just want my business to survive."

Dollie Kiscadden:93-year-old Cleona poll worker continues more than 60 years of service

School renovation:Cornwall-Lebanon moves forward with complete remodel, new addition, of Cedar Crest campus

The small business is not a daycare, requiring at least one parent to stay with their children as they are using the play area. Focused on kids 10 and under, parents pay a $10 play pass to use the facility for the entire day.

"Some people tag team it," Forney said. "They'll come in and one will leave and go do something."

The play center has five staff members working the center. They also maintain a small book store located at the front of the building. Forney said she wouldn't mind expanding the play center into a daycare, but right now the focus is getting the business more financially stable.

"There are many ways we could grow, we just haven't gotten back on our feet," she said.

Like many small businesses in 2020, Forney's business took a major hit when the play area had to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play area was closed March 16 until July 8 and still remained slow after reopening their doors.

"When I came back, the mall very agreeably worked with me on finances," Forney said.

Forney's contract stated that she would not have to pay rent from January 2021 to April 2021. It was written that from May 2021 to December 2021, Forney would have to pay $350 per month.

Forney said there was a verbal agreement with mall officials to write off the rent until she got on her feet, so long as she paid all utilities. The play center did not receive a new contract for 2022.

Lebanon Valley Mall Manager Michelle Tuscano said in an email that officials were unable to comment on a current tenant's situation.

The play area doesn't clear more than $100 on some days, according to Forney. During the weekday, the play center can make up to $120. On Fridays and Saturdays in the winter, the play center can clear $500.

Mall officials were helpful for two years with the play area, and Forney does not want to belittle or besmirch their contributions.

"I just wanted the consideration for them to come to me and say, 'This isn't working for us anymore. What can you do so you can stay?'" she said.

Forney wants to keep the play area in the mall, but she is considering the prospect of moving the play area. However, at this time she has not considered any new locations.

"I just want my business, and I'm going to fight and do what it takes," she said. "Right now I'm pretty focused on trying to get the mall to change their mind. I'm not sure that's going to happen yet or not."

For those looking for more information about how to donate to Forney and the Five Stone Kids play area, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/FiveStoneKids or the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/15e9ac80.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Police find missing York County man

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen […]
abc27.com

Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
PennLive.com

Passenger killed when car crashes into tree along central Pa. road

A 41-year-old man was killed in an overnight crash this weekend, the Lancaster County coroner said. Chad Rapp, of Columbia, was a passenger in a Ford SUV that crashed into a tree around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Prospect Road, West Hempfield Township, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities said...
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
abc27.com

Fire damages rowhomes in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in York City damaged row homes on Saturday afternoon. According to fire officials, it happened on the 400 block of West Princess Street in the city during the afternoon hours. The Red Cross is helping those who were affected by the fire. Officials...
WGAL

Water main break closes road in Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has forced a road closure this morning in Dauphin County. At 9 a.m., Derry Township police said the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road/Route 322 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.
Newswatch 16

Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
WGAL

York rowhome fire caused more than $500,000 in damage

YORK, Pa. — A fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in York on Saturday caused more than $500,000 in damage to one of them. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor...
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Route 30 in Lancaster County. A crash in the westbound lanes of Route 30 at Route 283 in Manheim Township caused significant delays, but has since been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal.
abc27 News

Hershey road closed due to water main break

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
local21news.com

Severe leg trauma caused by two car accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is suffering "severe" leg injuries after a two car accident near Ore Valley. According to Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue team, the accident happened on Dec. 1 at around 4:44 p.m. on Springwood Rd. Officials say when they arrived on scene,...
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
483
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy