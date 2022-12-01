ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Messenger

Talk About Clyde: Doebel's Flowers creates snowy backdrop for Christmas photos

By Jeanette Ricker
 5 days ago
Taking family Christmas photos in a snow flocked wonderland at Doebel's Flowers has been a longtime tradition for families.

This year is no different. Eric Doebel completed a compressed photo area just before Thanksgiving, setting up a snow-covered porch with the antique sleigh nearby. "Creating this is always rewarding (to me)," he said. The display will remain up until sometime in January.

The public may be unaware of the time it takes to set the scene. Flocking the area took three to four hours per night for more than a week, he said, learning the ins and outs of the process during his teenage years from his late father, Cliff Doebel.

He recalled his dad explaining to him where to place branches to fill in the area before spraying with artificial snow.

After the scene is arranged to his satisfaction, he then wets it down so that the artificial snow will stick when sprayed. He has refined the process during the years, finding effective shortcuts, but it is still a messy process with artificial snow drifting around in the air when spraying. He used a 25-pound bag for the area created this year. He finished the night before Thanksgiving, when they would be closed so that it would have time to dry.

The porch scene was first set up in 2012 just a year before Cliff Doebel died. Eric found abandoned porch railings at a Hamer Street residence. It was inspiration for the porch he envisioned. Cliff liked it and the owners of the porch railings loved it and still come by every year to check it out. Nearby sits the antique sleigh that has been used for family photos for more than three generations.

The sleigh was originally owned by Mary D. Ladd, whose parents W. Scott and Carrie L. Down used it to drive into town. It was called a one-horse open sleigh because riding was an adventure, and it often tipped over.

Missing again this year at Doebel's Flowers is its petting zoo, which was discontinued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Doebel is cautiously hopeful the business can bring it back in 2023. The petting zoo has been an attraction since 1977.

Other annual traditions being observed throughout the store — themed Christmas trees are displayed with decorations for sale. The staff is busy making and decorating wreaths, all sizes of grave pillows and blankets, and the greenhouse is filled with red, pink or white poinsettias, even a hybrid Jingle Bell speckled breed.

Hours at Doebel's Flowers are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

CHS Holiday Concert set

The Clyde High School Holiday Choral Concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Clyde High School Auditorium. Members of the A Cappella Choir, Kaleidoscope, Men's Chorus, and Women's Chorus will perform holiday favorites. The concert is free and open to the public.

Siberian Solstice to perform Saturday

Siberian Solstice will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Clyde High School auditorium, being brought to Clyde by Communities for the Arts (CFTA). This is a tribute band from Northwest Ohio which performs a contemporary Christmas music as originally performed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, complete with lights, special effects, electronic keyboards, drums and guitars and can be enjoyed by all age groups.

This is CFTA's first Christmas show since COVID-19 hit, which caused a discontinuation of CFTA shows in the auditorium until this fall.

"We're excited to have a Christmas show during the holiday season and looking forward to it," said Nancy Greenslade, CFTA President.

Alan Binger, CFTA Treasurer, said he is hoping for a good turnout. All tickets are general admission. The auditorium, which was completed in 2005, can seat more than 800 people.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased before the concert at the Clyde-Green Springs Board of Education Office during business hours this week, or at Hidden Pines Christmas Tree Farm.

Tickets will also be available at the box office the night of the performance.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker writes about Clyde and Green Springs. Contact her at 419-547-8177 or by email at jeanette.ricker@gmail.com.

