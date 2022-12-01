ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon Daily News

Bayer officials break ground on $43.6 million expansion project to Myerstown facility

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2V1K_0jTZ0g0F00

Despite continuous rain turning it into a muddy ceremony, Bayer officials broke ground on a $43.6 million expansion project for the Myerstown plant.

The expansion will increase packaging and production areas by 70,000 square feet, according to officials. The space will include room for eight packaging lines and a future area for rooftop solar panels.

The company is looking to hire 75 people for construction purposes for the new facility. Once the construction is completed, the company could hire up to 75 new employees.

"We continue to hire for the (Myerstown) factory as we continue to expand our operations, and when the building gets built, we will hire additional people on top," Michael Sullivan, Bayer's vice president of product supply for North America, said.

More than 630 full-time Bayer employees operate out of the Myerstown facility which manufactures over the counter brands that include aspirin, Aleve and Claritin, according to officials. The current site is spread over 68 acres with over half a million square feet of manufacturing space.

On average, employees who work at the facility stay there for 15 years.

"Building a $43 million building is an anchor activity," Sullivan said. "We have 60 acres of land, and we're only using a fraction of that land right now. So it does open up the opportunity over a long period of time to be continually expanding."

Residents displaced:Dozens displaced in Lebanon City after apartment complex ceiling collapse

2022 Mid-term Elections:93-year-old Cleona poll worker continues more than 60 years of service

In 2021, the facility manufactured 14.1 billion tablets, 3.9 million liquid liters and 169.1 million packaged units of product on site, Bayer officials said in a news release.

Some equipment will be moved from the existing building once the new addition is finished, but Sullivan said that the point of the new building is to expand.

"With Myerstown having grown over 75 years in some of the buildings we have, we've built some additional buildings," he said. "The fact is that we've put a lot of stuff in a tight building now, so this will be an opportunity for us to streamline the operations, make them a little more straight forward."

In October, Bayer officials celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Myerstown facility. Officials said a majority of the workers live within 25 mile radius of the plant.

"It's not just a factory, we're part of a broader community," he said. "Everybody who works here knows someone in the community, everyone in the community knows someone who works here. It's a tight thread."

Bayer officials anticipate the project will be completed in 2025.

Those looking for more information about the jobs at the Bayer Myerstown plant can go online at Careers.Bayer.US.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility

A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
WITF

How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?

The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
FOX 43

More Americans are skipping doctor appointments because of price concerns, experts say

YORK, Pa. — Local healthcare centers like Family First Health say they are seeing fewer patients coming in to get check-ups. “Their child had an acute issue, they were sick, and they weren’t able to come in for care because they believed that they had to pay the bill and they didn’t have the money to pay the bill," said Casey Fogle, Community Health Program Manager at Family First Health.
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
iheart.com

Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
local21news.com

6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
wkok.com

Early Details Out on Marysville Train Derailment, Cable Impacted

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. According to the Susquenita School District, they have been aware of a train derailment on the Rockville Bridge in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Based on the information given to the school district, it appears that South Main Street in Marysville is closed. The district says that its transportation team will do its best to safely navigate this area because of this incident.
local21news.com

Community outraged over Dover mail-issue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM) — PennDOT will be conducting roadwork along the Centerville Road Interchange on Route 30 in Lancaster County. The work was originally scheduled to occur between Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8, but on Monday, PennDOT said the timeline was pushed back due to forecasted rain. The work is now tentatively expected to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and continue on Thursday, Dec. 8, PennDOT said.
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
abc27.com

A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
PhillyBite

5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania

- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
483
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy