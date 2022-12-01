ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanns named Trooper of the Year

FREMONT - The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Trooper Donte M. Hanns is the 2022 Fremont Post Trooper of the Year.

The award is voted on by his supervisors and peers with the Fremont Post. This is a recognition of Trooper Hanns' outstanding service to the local Sandusky County Community. He earned this award based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Hanns came to the patrol in 2017 and served his entire career at the Fremont Post. Originally from Dayton, he is a graduate of Meadowdale High School. In 2019 he received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo. During 2022, Trooper Hanns also earned his second Criminal Patrol Award for making over 12 felony arrests.

