Holiday celebrations in Dutchess this weekend: What to know, where to go

By Journal staff
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
Santa Claus is coming to town once again.

And, this year, he’s bringing with him music, dancing, food trucks and more.

The City of Poughkeepsie’s annual Celebration of Lights is scheduled for Friday night, with changes that replace the annual parade down Main Street with an extended party in Dongan Square.

It’s one of several holiday events and tree lightings scheduled for this weekend around Dutchess County, with the holiday season in full swing.

For many, the weekend will be highlighted by a northern Dutchess tradition, the Sinterklaas Festival in Rhinebeck.

The 6 p.m. Poughkeepsie party will share similar elements to past years: There will be a tree lighting at Dongan Square after the Mural Square tree lighting at 4:30 p.m.; there will be fireworks to cap the night at 8:20 p.m., and in-between there will be floats created under the direction of Artistic Director Andres San Milan and a visit from Santa Claus.

But, rather than a parade, those floats and Saint Nick will be aspects of an overall “renewable holiday village” at Dongan Square, that is also scheduled to include multiple stages for musical acts, dance performances and food trucks.

Around the city, there will also be other holiday-themed events throughout the day, including a handmade pop-up shop and paper bag puppet shows at the Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn, a pop-up market and trivia night at 40 Cannon, and more. Visit www.cityofpoughkeepsie.com for more details.

Here’s a look at a few of the other event this weekend:

Millbrook Parade of Lights: A 5 p.m. Friday tree lighting at Millbrook’s Tribute Gardens, which includes a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be followed by a 6 p.m. parade along Franklin Avenue.

The Great Inflate: At Lakeside Park in Pawling more than 100 inflatable holiday decorations will take the spotlight at a registration-needed event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. There will also be food trucks, coffee and hot chocolate, and performers. Visit pawlingrec.com to register.

Rhinebeck Sinterklaas: The Dutch-inspired holiday celebration in Rhinebeck is scheduled for Saturday. The day’s events begin with a 10 a.m. teddy bear beauty contest at Samuel’s Sweet Shop, followed by an opening ceremony at noon at the Beekman Arms. Other events through the day include family circus exhibitions at Upstate Films, dance shows and performances at several churches, and roaming performers throughout the town, capped off by the Children’s Starlight Parade and Pageant at 6 p.m. Visit sinterklaashudsonvalley.com for a complete schedule of events and map for where to find each.

Wappinger craft fair and tree lighting: The Town of Wappinger Holiday Craft Fair will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wappinger Town Hall at 20 Middlebush Rd. The town’s tree lighting at Schlathaus Park will follow from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with cookies, cocoa, crafts, a visit from Santa Claus, with gift bags for the first 300 kids.

Holiday Craft Fair at the MJN: The MJN Convention Center, formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center, in the City of Poughkeepsie is hosting a free holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Arlington Holiday Festival: The LaGrange Avenue shopping village Saturday will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, a clown, a petting zoo, music and an egg nog crawl from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. parade on Davis and Raymond avenues.

Tivoli Winterfest Celebration: A village-wide event begins with Santa Claus touring the village on a firetruck from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by kids crafts and cookie decorating at the Tivoli Fire Company firehouse at 3:30 p.m., a firetruck lighting at 4:45 p.m. at the firehourse, and horse-drawn wagon rides around the village from 5 to 7 p.m., all free to the public.

Union Vale’s Grand Illumination: From 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday Tymor Park in LaGrangeville will feature holiday crafts, visits with Santa Claus, a fire put to make s’mores, a holiday sing-along and an illumination ceremony of lights around the park. Free for Union Vale residents, $5 per non-residential family.

Dover Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dover’s 5 p.m. Saturday event, with the tree lighting set for 5:15 p.m., is set for Boyce Park at 6420 Route 44 in Wingdale. There will be music, cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, donuts, a bonfire, holiday lights displays and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Hyde Park’s Merry & Bright: The Hyde Park event on Sunday begins with a 5 p.m. parade from Regina Coeli Church to Town Hall, where the annual tree lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. The event also features a holiday market, with hot chocolate and donuts provided.

Pleasant Valley’s Festival of Lights: Pleasant Valley’s holiday parade is schedule to begin at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles, trucks, trailers and walkers. Afterward, children will be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Town Hall’s upper parking lot. There will also be a food drive with drop boxes at the Pleasant Valley Fire Department and Town Hall’s lobby.

