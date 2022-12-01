ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers of Dunellen’s long-awaited transit village ink first commercial tenants

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
 5 days ago
DUNELLEN – The first two commercial tenants have committed to lease space at The Nell at Dunellen Station, the mixed-use community on the former Art Color site on South Washington Avenue.

Blue Foundry Bank and Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation leased a combined 5,595 square feet at the transit-oriented development. This leaves 3,700 square feet of unrented space in the retail portion of the project.

The long-awaited project, a partnership between Prism Capital Partners and K. Hovnanian, will have 194 market-rate one- and two-bedroom apartments, 58 low- and moderate-income apartments and 150 for-sale townhomes and a retail building across Washington Avenue from the NJ Transit Station on the Raritan Valley Line.

New Jersey-based Blue Foundry Bank’s new Dunellen branch will offer personal and business banking, including the convenience of drive-thru service.

Kessler Institute, a physical therapy practice, is the highest-ranked rehabilitation hospital in the New Jersey-New York metropolitan area.

Earlier:Long-awaited Dunellen transit village will 'catapult' borough into the future, mayor says

The two tenants will occupy a 9,300-square-foot, free-standing retail building directly across from the train station. The on-site residential leasing office for the apartments will be opening soon.

“This multifamily-and-retail development has been carefully planned to be a valuable contributor to the community, and bringing in quality commercial tenants is integral to achieving this goal,” Prism’s Senior Vice President, Residential Robert Fourniadis said in a statement.

With this project, Dunellen joins the ranks of towns along NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line – Plainfield, Bound Brook, Fanwood, Somerville and Raritan Borough – that are hoping to cash into future direct rail service to Manhattan without having to change trains at Newark.

Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners' projects also include Avenue & Green, a mixed-use, transit-village community in Woodbridge; Wonder Lofts, the conversion of the former Wonder Bread factory site on Clinton Street in Hoboken; and Edison Village, the redevelopment of Thomas Edison’s historic Invention Factory and Commerce Center campus in West Orange.

Email: alewis@gannett.com

Courier News

