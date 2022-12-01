ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie Journal

Gas tax holiday ends in Dutchess, Ulster; what it means as fuel prices fall nationally

By Mike Benischek, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2rFG_0jTZ0YtJ00

Across the country, prices for a gallon of gas have been dropping.

That trend may briefly change in the Mid Hudson Valley on Thursday.

After six months, the cap on sales tax Dutchess and Ulster counties can collect on motor fuel is expiring, which will tick each gallon back up by a couple of cents.

On Thursday, Dutchess County returns to collecting a 3.75% tax per gallon. Since June 1, the county had collected a flat rate of eight cents per gallon, the product of a measure proposed by County Executive Marc Molinaro and Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver, and unanimously approved by the Legislature in April. But county officials opted not to extend the benefit meant to mitigate pain at the pump.

That means each gallon of regular sold in Dutchess will cost roughly five cents more, based on the $3.772 average price of a gallon of regular in the county as of Wednesday, according to AAA. The tax cost will be higher for higher-grade, more-expensive, gallons.

A spokesperson for Molinaro's office noted the measure was always intended to be finite. No extension was proposed in the Legislature.

Pulver said the tax break was needed at the time, as gas prices jumped so quickly late last winter and early spring, though there was "a bipartisan understanding that this was a temporary fiscal measure the county could shoulder but not in perpetuity." The average cost has dropped by roughly a dollar a gallon since then.

"With us heading into the recession we have to do what’s best for the overall county budget, too," said the Republican chairman, who represents North East, Stanford, Pine Plains and Milan. "We do get a fair share of our income from sales tax."

The 2023 proposed Dutchess budget projects $250.5 million in sales tax revenue, $10.2 million more than budgeted for 2022 as of Oct. 18.

Ulster County will likewise return to collecting a 4% tax per gallon instead of the eight-cent flat rate since June 1. The Ulster Legislature in October defeated a proposal to extend the tax benefit by 16-7 vote. The average cost for a gallon of regular in the county was $3.707 Wednesday, according to AAA.

While counties across the state passed tax relief measures this year, most have either already expired or will expire as November turns to December.

A statewide tax holiday, in which consumers are saving 16 cents per gallon, remains active until the end of the year, as does Orange County's tax relief, which was similar to that of Dutchess and Ulster and capped tax at eight cents.

When the Dutchess gas tax cap was first proposed in March, the cost of a gallon of regular in the county was $4.416, according to AAA. The price has reduced considerably since then, and has been falling in recent weeks, with some stations offering a gallon for as low as $3.43 this week.

In the Dutchess-Putnam region, the average cost of regular was $3.780 Tuesday. That’s nearly seven cents less than a week prior, and 11 cents less than last month. It remains higher than the average cost this time last year, $3.584, according to AAA, which noted the average price nationally has declined roughly 12 cents in the past week.

In a release earlier this week, the AAA noted gas demand week-over-week dropped 4.7%, according to the Energy Information Administration, with domestic gasoline stock rising 1.4%.

“Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower,” AAA wrote. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices keep falling.”

Comments / 3

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Hudson Valley Post

Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups

If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County service center loses funding

“Thank you for calling the Ulster County Service Center,” says the lady with the robot voice, “your one-stop for information about county programs and services.”. Questions about dead-deer removal, human trafficking, obtaining a new street address, or making a juvenile firesetter intervention? Anticipating thorny questions is the bread and butter of the operational model over at the Ulster County Recovery Service Center. Or it was.
Hudson Valley Post

New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening

Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel

Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
hudsonvalleyone.com

Honey’s Cannabis CBD in Gardiner poised for dispensary license

You may have noticed, over the past few years, a proliferation of CBD shops opening up all over our region. The growth of the business has been exponential since 2018, when the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids with no more than .3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. Annual CBD (cannabidiol) sales in the US had already hit $4.6 billion by 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Hudson Valley Post

If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
hudsonvalleypost.com

Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley

Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill supervisor considering a run for county executive

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Republican East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro continues to assess his options for a Dutchess County executive run next year. He had previously hinted that he plans to run for the post in November. D’Alessandro has been an elected official since 2011. When asked...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Holiday parade held in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – The 50th Anniversary of the Tri-State Chamber of Commerce Rick Drew Holiday Parade carried old traditions – and new — this year. The December 3 parade, an evening event for the first time this year, lit up a two-state parade route. It kicked off...
townofgoshen.org

Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley

A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been Breaking This Law on Your Morning Commute?

It's a very busy time of year and everyone seems to be in a huge rush, but we still need to be safe. Not only that, but unfortunately bad weather will be on its way very soon. School buses are out and about and most people respect the rules of the road, but I witnessed something pretty shocking the other day.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Hudson Valley Post

First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian

You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy