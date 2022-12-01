Needy Cases 2022: CASA of Middlesex County shines its light on foster children

For 16 years, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Middlesex County has been putting children front and center.

"If children are our future, then why aren’t we doing all we can to help them?" said CASA advocate Lauren Sikora. "In the face of an overwhelmed system, a CASA advocate can shine a light on an individual child and prevent them from getting lost or forgotten. CASA advocates are the voice that child never knew they needed but somehow can’t live without."

Ezra and his older sister Mia were removed from their home by the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) due to sexual abuse allegations against their caregiver’s paramour. Upon further investigation, their caregiver also was found to have a substance abuse problem and the children suffered from neglect and abuse under their care.

At the time of their removal, the children were positive for COVID-19 and were not attending school, virtually or otherwise.

“Children at their core, are innocent," said Sikora, who was assigned to Ezra’s and Mia’s case. "They want to be happy and sometimes they need help. A CASA advocate is a great resource as they are able to spend time with that child and make tailored recommendations to the court, with the sole purpose of enriching that child’s life. Every CASA advocate ends the day asking themselves how best they can help their assigned child.”

Upon meeting with the children at their new placement with relatives, it became clear that both children were still suffering from the effects of trauma.

As a result of premature birth, combined with neglect, both children were underweight. Ezra would often refuse to eat. This resulted in malnourishment and cognitive delays. Mia would eat slowly, and if anything made her anxious, she would vomit.

After witnessing placement parents trying to feed Ezra blended food from a bottle and speaking with his new day care teachers, Sikora quickly realized that the current method of getting Ezra to eat was causing him emotional distress. As a CASA advocate, she was able to discuss her observations with Ezra’s teachers, placement parents and the DCP&P caseworker. Over time, in addition to consulting a feeding specialist that Sikora advocated for, Ezra’s eating habits improved dramatically and eventually, he became a healthy weight.

“One day I went to visit my CASA child at his preschool," Sikora said. "I stood in the back unobtrusively watching the class session. He turned around, caught my eye, gave me the biggest smile, and waved at me. That’s when I knew I was a goner. In that moment, I was ready to do anything I could to help him."

Mia was suffering from poor boundary issues due to the trauma she endured. Sikora advocated that Mia receive specialized therapy for children who are victims of sexual abuse. Over time, Mia benefitted immensely from her sessions and learned about proper body safety and appropriate boundaries. Mia also learned how to appropriately express herself.

The children were reunified with their caregiver who got help for the substance abuse problem. At the time of reunification, both children were up to date on all medical appointments, received appropriate therapies, were performing well in school and at a healthy weight.

"I thought upon meeting my CASA children I would have so much to teach them," Sikora said. "In the end it was they who taught me. A child’s capacity to love and be loved can never be understated, nor should it ever be taken advantage of. To see the world through a child’s eyes is an amazing experience."

Last year, the New Brunswick-based nonprofit organization served 57% of the children from Middlesex County who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or child welfare concerns.

"Our goal is to help every child who needs a CASA," said Stephanie Brown, executive director of CASA of Middlesex County. "We are grateful for growing support from the community, which has allowed us to meet the needs of more children each year. Last year we grew by 19%, serving 199 children."

Despite CASA of Middlesex County's ability to keep assisting more and more children each year, additional volunteers are needed so they can meet 100% of the need going forward. A need for volunteers who speak Spanish and those who have an understanding of Hispanic and Latino cultural needs are especially crucial.

Founded in 1977 and established in Middlesex County in 2006, the CASA network recruits, trains and supports volunteers to advise the courts and advocate for foster children’s best interests. The volunteers work one-on-one with each family situation, doing what is best for each child in that specific situation. And advocates are dedicated to just one family at a time.

There is no cookie-cutter approach, Brown said.

Throughout this year, CASA volunteers have advocated for things such as increased visits with siblings or family members, extracurricular activities, specialized school services and even for permanency in a specific home. CASA helps children reunify with their parents when it can be done safely.

Advocates study the best interests for each child by reading case files and conducting interviews. Ultimately, they include their findings in a report that goes to the family court judge, allowing the judge to make the best possible decisions for the child.

"CASA advocates tell us frequently that they get just as much from the experience as the children do," Brown said. "It's extremely motivating to see your research and recommendations become reality for a child during their most vulnerable time."

The need for volunteers is in addition to the need for funds, Brown said.

It costs CASA of Middlesex County $1,807 a year to advocate for just one child in the state’s foster care system. It costs CASA $233 to train one advocate; $376 to research and represent the child’s best interests at a Family Court hearing and $4,066 to serve a child throughout the process from start to finish, which averages about 27 months, Brown said.

"Each person who tells a friend or colleague about our program enhances our visibility and brings us one step closer to finding the funds and volunteers to serve all of the children who need an advocate," Brown said.

To learn more, go to casaofmiddlesexcounty.org or call 732-246-4449. Email info@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org or go to casaofmiddlesexcounty.org/volunteer to learn more information about becoming CASA advocate or an ambassador. For more about the other CASA affiliates around the state, go to casaforchildrennj.org.

How to support the Needy Cases Fund

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, the Courier News, Home News Tribune and MyCentralJersey.com are focusing on 10 organizations serving Central Jersey as part of the annual Needy Cases Fund.

The Needy Cases Fund is a Central Jersey holiday tradition, stretching back more than seven decades. The community-service project has been sponsored by the Home News Tribune and its predecessor, the Daily Home News, working with the Lions Club of New Brunswick. In 2022, the Courier News will again join the Home News Tribune in sponsoring the charity.

Send donations (checks made out to the Needy Cases Fund or cash) to: Needy Cases Fund, Home News Tribune/Courier News, 92 E. Main St., Suite 202, Somerville, NJ 08876. Please do not make checks out to the Courier News Wish Book program this year. Please indicate with a note whether you want to be acknowledged in a wrap-up story about the program, or whether you wish to remain anonymous.

Donations will be gratefully accepted through the end of December.

For any questions, contact Carolyn Sampson at 908-243-6624 or csampson@mycentraljersey.com.

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter forMyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network.