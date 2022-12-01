ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Urian, Board Chair, Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter

Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements

Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievement. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients. CCRES, based in...
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics

All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments

Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
Kittens Rescued After Being Abandoned in Kennett Square

Two domesticated kittens, a brother and sister, were discovered in Kennett Square’s Magnolia Court over Thanksgiving, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. The 6-month-old boy kitten was found around midnight on Black Friday after he was trying to find a warm place to sleep for the night. There was a cardboard box nearby that read “Free Twin Kittens.”
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Photo byWilmington University. Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar.
Phoenixville Kombucha Company’s New Vinegar Product is a Trip

A Phoenixville kombucha company is introducing vinegar to the family. Baba’s Brew is named after founder Olga Sorzano’s great-grandmother who brewed her own kombucha in southern Siberia, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Sorzano started the company after attending a fermentation festival in Santa Barabara in...
