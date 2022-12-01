ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO

OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
Four Workplace Trends for 2023

Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?

Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics

All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job

Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
Bryn Mawr Trust Exec Explains How to Maximize Your Generosity, What to Consider as Giving Season Arrives

Six out of 10 American households are charitable, according to The Philanthropy Roundtable, and December is the month Americans make more charitable gifts than any other. Elizabeth B. Wagner, the Director of Institutional Wealth Management at Bryn Mawr Trust, a WSFS company, explains how to make the most of your generosity and what to consider as giving season arrives.
