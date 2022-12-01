Read full article on original website
Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO
OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
Four Workplace Trends for 2023
Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
To Highlight Holiday Gift-Giving, West Chester’s IT Edge Hones In On Digital Marketing for Retailers
December is retailers month at IT Edge. In spirit of the holiday season this month, local consulting firm IT Edge has extended a special offer of digital marketing for retailers. For retailers, December can be an extremely difficult month, or an extremely successful one. With so many people in the...
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?
Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics
All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Meridian Bank Appoints Christine Helmig to Board of Directors
Christine Helmig.Photo byMeridian Bank. Meridian Corporation has appointed Christine M. Helmig, CPA, to an open position on the Board of Directors of Meridian Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Meridian Bank, effective immediately.
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces Well Being Fund to Aid Nonprofit, Grassroots Organizations
The Alliance for Health Equity has released its Well Being Fund, a new grant opportunity of general operating support for requests up to $20,000 over two years. This is an open funding opportunity for nonprofit and grassroots organizations serving Greater Coatesville.
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey.
Bryn Mawr Trust Exec Explains How to Maximize Your Generosity, What to Consider as Giving Season Arrives
Six out of 10 American households are charitable, according to The Philanthropy Roundtable, and December is the month Americans make more charitable gifts than any other. Elizabeth B. Wagner, the Director of Institutional Wealth Management at Bryn Mawr Trust, a WSFS company, explains how to make the most of your generosity and what to consider as giving season arrives.
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Photo byKimberly Paynter, WHYY. Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News.
Nonprofit That Provides Scholarships to Families of Fallen Military Members Expands Its Mission
Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit with a local chapter encompassing Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, is expanding its mission. The organization will now serve America’s first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.
Centric Bank Honored as a 2022 Best Banks to Work for by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year
Centric Bank has been distinguished as a 2022 Best Banks to Work For award recipient by American Banker for the fifth consecutive year as number 44 in the 2022 list of 90 banks.
Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show
Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News.
N.Y. Times: New Atglen Factory Could Help Alleviate Cardboard Industry Issue
Photo byInternational Paper. With the cardboard industry struggling to meet demand, a new International Paper factory that is being built in Atglen could help alleviate the issue, writes Matthew Shaer for The New York Times.
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman.Photo byCounty of Chester. Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director.
