‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
How to buy food with Bitcoin?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a dynamic monetary asset with the potential of being both — a commodity and a currency. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified BTC as a commodity, whereas El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in 2021. So, does this make BTC a store...
Mysterious Bitcoin miner shows off oldest signature dated Jan. 2009
Online forums are integral to the Bitcoin origin story, where Satoshi Nakamoto and early contributors collaborated to discuss and create a disruptive financial system from scratch. One of the oldest Bitcoin forums — bitcointalk.org — still preserves historical discussions around creating the Bitcoin (BTC) logo and the payment system.
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
Brazilian crypto industry gets regulatory clarity amid global uncertainty
As the global crypto community is still licking its wounds from the FTX collapse, a liquidity crisis continues to spread around centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) alike. It is soon to be decided whether the coming regulation triggered by FTX’s bankruptcy will bring a silver lining to crypto.
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
How much is Bitcoin worth today?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is a market that never sleeps, and the BTC price is constantly changing. It doesn’t matter which currency or commodity is used to measure how much a Bitcoin is worth — BTC is always live and the market is always open.
Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses create a healthier market
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing notable resilience at the $17,000 level, and according to data from Glassnode, a number of metrics that track the pace of selling and the on-chain behavior of investors are beginning to show a reduction in the factors that trigger sharp sell-offs. The FTX bankruptcy fueled...
Michael Saylor on the FTX fiasco: 'Unethical and illegal from the very beginning'
In a recent interview Michael Saylor, the MicroStrategy executive chairman and major Bitcoin (BTC) bull, shared his perspective on the fall of the FTX empire. Saylor said that for years there has been a low-grade “boiling Guerrilla war” between the BTC community opposite the crypto community over industry practices such as, what he repeatedly calls, “shitcoinery."
Bitcoin analysts eye weakening US dollar as BTC price fights for $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls attempted to retake $17,000 into the Dec. 4 weekly close as volatility looked set to return to the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $17,000 mark — a focal point throughout the weekend. With macro cues still to come, Bitcoin...
Malta prepares to revise regulatory treatment of NFTs
The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is currently reviewing requests to revise the “regulatory treatment” of nonfungible tokens within its Virtual Financial Assets framework. Under the current regulatory framework, NFTs are included within the scope of the Virtual Financial Assets Act, which also includes virtual tokens, virtual financial...
SEBA Bank partners with HashKey for institutional crypto adoption
With the crypto winter slowing down developments within the space, two digital asset-focused firms will work together to speed up digital asset adoption for institutions. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, crypto-focused company SEBA Bank said that it formed a partnership with the financial services firm HashKey Group to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland.
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
Silvergate CEO calls out 'short sellers' spreading misinformation
Silvergate Capital CEO Alan Lane has slammed “short sellers” and “other opportunists” for spreading misinformation over the last few weeks — just to score themselves a quick buck. In a Dec. 5 public letter, Lane said there was “plenty of speculation – and misinformation” being...
Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
Vitalik Buterin on the crypto blues: Focus on the tech, not the price
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared some sage advice for traders feeling the blues of the crypto bear market: Focus on the tech rather than the price. The Ethereum co-founder made the recommendation in response to a Dec. 3 post from self-described crypto investor CoinMamba, echoing what many crypto investors are likely feeling at the moment.
Price analysis 12/5: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT
It’s the final month of the year and analysts are out with their projections for the next year. In a note to investors, Standard Chartered suggested that “The financial-market surprises of 2023” will include Bitcoin (BTC) price diving to $5,000 at some point in the year. The fall will be triggered by a liquidity crunch, which could result in more bankruptcies and a fall in investor confidence in the crypto sector.
To the Moon: WOW Summit launched its European chapter in November
WOW Summit continues to travel worldwide, uniting the greatest Web3 minds in different locations. On Nov. 1 through 3, WOW Summit welcomed the global community for its third edition in Lisbon, launching its chapter in Europe. Renowned speakers, funds, investors, CEOs, influencer, and crypto enthusiasts gathered for the hottest discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, a startup pitching competition and high-class networking at a premier venue — SUD Lisboa.
Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to buy crypto firms after FTX collapse
As crypto company valuations are affected by the recent FTX debacle, financial services firm Goldman Sachs is looking to swoop in and invest millions to purchase or invest in crypto firms while the prices are low. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Reuters, Mathew McDermott, an executive at Goldman...
Litecoin eyes $100 after 'rare' LTC price breakout
Litecoin (LTC) could rise another 20% amid a rare trend reversal breakout that has already resulted in LTC outperforming most crypto assets in recent days. LTC's price broke out of what earlier appeared to be a bearish symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles are trend continuation patterns, meaning breaking out of their...
