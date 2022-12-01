Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name

Image via Elysium Marketing Group.

Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market.

After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache (he’s currently sporting a festive Santa hat for the holidays) — the creation needed a name. So, the shop’s leaders turned that duty over to customers, by way of a contest.

More than 600 responses resulted, each submitted by a Tony Roni’s fan eager to win the prize: free pizza for a year.

The field was whittled to four contenders, with the final decision turned over to a customer vote.

Peppi Roni reflected the creative inspiration of two entrants; therefore, they both get a 12-month pie supply.

Tony Altomare, the Tony Roni owner and chef, thanks everyone who entered for their enthusiasm and participation. “It was a fun experience to share with the community that has supported our business for the past 20 years,” he said.

Tony Roni’s has eight area locations:

Bala Cynwyd

Conshohocken

Drexel Hill

Havertown

Mount Ephraim, N.J.

Roxborough

Spring House

Willow Grove

Tony Roni‘s catering menu — convenient and delicious for football season and the upcoming holidays — includes signature salads, sandwiches, pastas, and a popular make-your-own cheesesteak tray.