ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zslPV_0jTZ0H8C00
Image via Elysium Marketing Group.

Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market.

After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache (he’s currently sporting a festive Santa hat for the holidays) — the creation needed a name. So, the shop’s leaders turned that duty over to customers, by way of a contest.

More than 600 responses resulted, each submitted by a Tony Roni’s fan eager to win the prize: free pizza for a year.

The field was whittled to four contenders, with the final decision turned over to a customer vote.

Peppi Roni reflected the creative inspiration of two entrants; therefore, they both get a 12-month pie supply.

Tony Altomare, the Tony Roni owner and chef, thanks everyone who entered for their enthusiasm and participation. “It was a fun experience to share with the community that has supported our business for the past 20 years,” he said.

Tony Roni’s has eight area locations:

  • Bala Cynwyd
  • Conshohocken
  • Drexel Hill
  • Havertown
  • Mount Ephraim, N.J.
  • Roxborough
  • Spring House
  • Willow Grove

Tony Roni‘s catering menu — convenient and delicious for football season and the upcoming holidays — includes signature salads, sandwiches, pastas, and a popular make-your-own cheesesteak tray.

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

These No-Bake Pecan Pie Bourbon Balls Are Easy as, Well, Pie

There are few things that say "happy holidays" quite like homemade pie. But if you're looking for a simpler take on dessert this year, you'll want to try these pecan pie bourbon balls. The recipe features the best ingredients of pecan pie — think pecans, maple syrup, and brown sugar — but in bite-size, miniature form.
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
TODAY.com

40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking

Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
macaronikid.com

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg

Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
Mashed

Salt & Straw's Annual Holiday Series Flavors Are Here

People go wild for seasonal and/or holiday-themed foods and products, a fact that companies absolutely take into account when planning limited-time only menus. Sweets are especially beloved this time of year, as evidenced by the ever-successful holiday pie at McDonald's and the Wendy's peppermint frosty. Starbucks continues to rule the holiday market, however, and in 2022 introduced not one or two, but SIX holiday beverages. The lineup includes the toasted white chocolate mocha, Irish cream cold brew, and the chestnut praline latte, among others, according to Starbucks Stories & News. The drinks were also accompanied by a bevy of seasonal bakery options at the erstwhile coffee purveyor.
winemag.com

All Hail the Classic Gin Martini

Do the words “Martini, shaken, not stirred,” ring a bell? Those immortal words, uttered by the fictional spy James Bond, are all the proof we need to declare the martini a classic cocktail of the highest order. It’s a time-honored favorite for a few reasons: 1) its clean,...
BUCKSCO.Today

Nearby Lancaster County Debuts ‘Axel’-ent Holiday Outing: Flight On Ice

Lancaster County becomes holiday 2022 central, with numerous draws — skating, shopping, escaping — for Phila. suburban visitors.Photo byiStock. A new pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, “Flight On Ice,” is giving holiday fun-seekers yet one more reason to include a stop at Park City Center or the many outlets in the nearby shopping destination of Lancaster.
Epicurious

Chocolate Chess Pie

This chocolate chess pie is a family fave that I only make around the holidays. My son is a huge fan of buttermilk pie, but I wanted to open his eyes to other kinds of pies. Chess pie is similar to buttermilk pie, but it includes cornmeal, which adds texture and rises to the top to create a great crust. While chocolate isn’t traditional for chess pie, I add it as my own delicious twist.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy