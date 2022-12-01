Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught on camera letting an F-bomb fly after a record-setting comeback win against the Saints on “Monday Night Football.” While on his way to tunnel, a smiling Brady put a dirty twist on his famous tagline, yelling, “Let’s f–king go” as fans celebrated at Raymond James Stadium. Brady’s reaction came after Tampa Bay rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat their NFC South rivals, 17-16. With just three seconds left to play, the 45-year-old threw a touchdown pass to Rachaad White for the win — passing Peyton Manning for the most career fourth-quarter comebacks (44)...

3 MINUTES AGO