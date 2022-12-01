LOVELAND, OH (December 4, 2022) – Look for more, more, more at Loveland Mio’s Grand Reopening on Middleton Way this Tuesday, December 6. New owners Lisa and Scot Harmon are changing the culture at the familiar Italian eatery on Middleton Way just off Branch Hill-Guinea Pike in Miami-Township/Loveland. The menu is about the only thing not experiencing a complete makeover. Lisa and Scot will work right alongside employees, with aprons for the servers and raises for employees too. Customers will see the results of a deep-cleaned and organized store with all new cleaning materials. The improved customer experience will include a better check-out experience including faster and more efficient service when you complete your dining experience.

