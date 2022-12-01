Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
dayton.com
Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more
Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
WKRC
Playhouse in the Park celebrates 'A Christmas Carol' even though there's no play for 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a Christmas celebration even Scrooge couldn't resist. This year, the Playhouse in the Park is not able to put on its production of "A Christmas Carol". But you can party it up Dickens-style with two of the characters. Ryan J. Poole and Kate Mock Elliot are the actors and hosts of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party and Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse director of artistic and community engagement, talks about this twist on a holiday favorite.
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
lovelandbeacon.com
Loveland Mio’s reopening
LOVELAND, OH (December 4, 2022) – Look for more, more, more at Loveland Mio’s Grand Reopening on Middleton Way this Tuesday, December 6. New owners Lisa and Scot Harmon are changing the culture at the familiar Italian eatery on Middleton Way just off Branch Hill-Guinea Pike in Miami-Township/Loveland. The menu is about the only thing not experiencing a complete makeover. Lisa and Scot will work right alongside employees, with aprons for the servers and raises for employees too. Customers will see the results of a deep-cleaned and organized store with all new cleaning materials. The improved customer experience will include a better check-out experience including faster and more efficient service when you complete your dining experience.
WLWT 5
Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Wadsworth, Ohio.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Observatory hosting 'Marsapalooza' Saturday night
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Observatory will open its doors and telescopes to the public on Saturday night while Mars is at its closest to Earth this year. Mars is the featured planet of the month at the Cincinnati Observatory in December, starting with a viewing extravaganza at the Cincinnati Observatory called "Marsapalooza".
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
Cincinnati CityBeat
24 Cincinnati Bars and Restaurants with Igloos, Heated Patios for Outdoor Drinking This Winter
These Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky bars, breweries and restaurants make drinking outdoors delightful, even when our weather gets frightful. From heated igloos to standing heaters and firepits, local places are getting creative to keep you warm while you enjoy a beverage or two and delicious food with friends and family during the colder months.
Fox 19
Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “puppypalooza” adoption event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday. The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100...
wvxu.org
A Greater Cincinnati agency helps people experiencing homelessness keep their pets
A Walnut Hills shelter is gaining nationwide recognition for how it tries to keep people experiencing homelessness with their pets. Found House Interfaith Housing Network, formerly, the Interfaith Hospitality Network, shelters not only the pets of its clients but pets of people at other Greater Cincinnati shelters. Found House renovated...
cincinnatizoo.org
Ride the New Electric Train!
New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
Family, community remember 11 killed in The Who concert tragedy 43 years later
Kasey Ladd organized this memorial event 13 years ago and has been holding it every year since. Ladd was just a toddler when his mom, Teva Rae Ladd went to the concert and never came back.
wvxu.org
Writer Kathy Y. Wilson will be remembered December 11 during a memorial service
Friends and family will remember Kathy Y. Wilson December 11 at the Woodward Theater. The Cincinnati writer, journalist, educator and performer died November 22, after a 2020 kidney transplant failed and she developed pneumonia. Until health problems slowed her down, and there were plenty of them-congestive heart failure, fluid in...
Times Gazette
‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’
Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
WLWT 5
Archives: In 1989, twin polar bear cubs were born in Cincinnati
Thirty-two years ago, twin polar bear cubs were born at the Cincinnati Zoo. On Dec. 11, 1989, mother Connie gave birth to two cubs at the Cincinnati Zoo, Yukon and Berlin. Thirty-one years later, Berlin is still alive and living at the Kansas City Zoo. Watch the video above as...
dayton.com
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
