Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Findlay Market Holiday Market brings holiday cheer to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — With 20 shopping days left in the Christmas holiday season, Findlay market merchants are ringing up the holiday cheer. Shopping small and shopping local takes on a special meaning in the heart of the city. For merchants, it means a final boost for the year. For customers, it’s a chance to share a unique and personal retail experience. Sam Gordon of Bee Haven says the market has a unique energy.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more

Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Playhouse in the Park celebrates 'A Christmas Carol' even though there's no play for 2022

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a Christmas celebration even Scrooge couldn't resist. This year, the Playhouse in the Park is not able to put on its production of "A Christmas Carol". But you can party it up Dickens-style with two of the characters. Ryan J. Poole and Kate Mock Elliot are the actors and hosts of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party and Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse director of artistic and community engagement, talks about this twist on a holiday favorite.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights

This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
UNION, KY
lovelandbeacon.com

Loveland Mio’s reopening

LOVELAND, OH (December 4, 2022) – Look for more, more, more at Loveland Mio’s Grand Reopening on Middleton Way this Tuesday, December 6. New owners Lisa and Scot Harmon are changing the culture at the familiar Italian eatery on Middleton Way just off Branch Hill-Guinea Pike in Miami-Township/Loveland. The menu is about the only thing not experiencing a complete makeover. Lisa and Scot will work right alongside employees, with aprons for the servers and raises for employees too. Customers will see the results of a deep-cleaned and organized store with all new cleaning materials. The improved customer experience will include a better check-out experience including faster and more efficient service when you complete your dining experience.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Check out some of the best Christmas light displays across Cincinnati

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Wadsworth, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Observatory hosting 'Marsapalooza' Saturday night

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Observatory will open its doors and telescopes to the public on Saturday night while Mars is at its closest to Earth this year. Mars is the featured planet of the month at the Cincinnati Observatory in December, starting with a viewing extravaganza at the Cincinnati Observatory called "Marsapalooza".
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Mini Golf & Range Open All Year

The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

24 Cincinnati Bars and Restaurants with Igloos, Heated Patios for Outdoor Drinking This Winter

These Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky bars, breweries and restaurants make drinking outdoors delightful, even when our weather gets frightful. From heated igloos to standing heaters and firepits, local places are getting creative to keep you warm while you enjoy a beverage or two and delicious food with friends and family during the colder months.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “puppypalooza” adoption event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday. The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatizoo.org

Ride the New Electric Train!

New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’

Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
BLUE ASH, OH

