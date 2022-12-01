'Affordable' apartment complex proposed for parking lot on Washington St. in Federal Hill

The apartment complex would be across the street from the Providence Public Safety Complex

Apartments would range from $1,015 to $1,306 a month

PROVIDENCE — A developer of affordable housing across the country is proposing a six-story, 76-unit apartment building on Washington Street, across from the Providence Public Safety Complex.

Scott Shaw, of Lincoln Avenue Capital, said the plans for 322 Washington St. have been submitted to the City Plan Commission.

On Monday, Shaw presented the apartment plans to the West Broadway Neighborhood Association. The few members of the public attending the meeting were not opposed to the project.

The planned apartment complex would be sited in what is now a parking lot across from the Providence Public Safety Complex at 325 Washington St. The building, an L shape, would be at the corner of Washington Street and Service Road 1, which is owned by the state Department of Transportation. The building would be offset from Service Road 1 by a strip of greenery, mature trees and shrubs.

Shaw said he is trying to get an application in to RI Housing by January and should find out if the development will be funded and financed by the middle of 2023. RI Housing is the state entity that provides funding and financing for housing developments.

"We could close on the project next year by this time, if it's successful," he said. "If not, rinse, repeat and put it in next year."

Two plans, one development

Shaw said there are two sets of plans for the development. The first includes parking under the first floor, along Washington Street and a loading zone along the entrance on Lyman Street. The second plan omits that parking, putting the building in its place. Parking spaces would drop from 38 to 21.

The second set of plans relies on the development being incorporated into the city's Transit Oriented Development overlay district, which would allow it to ditch the covered parking along Washington Street and allow for more building space. The expanded overlay district won't come in time for the application to RI Housing in January, he said.

The development would be just more than half a mile away from Kennedy Plaza, 0.2 miles from the bus stop in front of the Providence Public Library and a few hundred feet from the bus stops on West Franklin and Westminster streets, which are served by Bus Lines 17, 18, 19 and 31, Shaw said. The development would also be about a mile from the train station.

"The key is, for this site and others, to the greatest extent possible, it's transit-oriented, with stops a half-mile or less, no more than a mile away," Shaw said. "That's why we don't need one-to-one parking, because folks who can live and work and play downtown don't necessarily need a vehicle."

While the development would be just across Route 95 from downtown, on the same side of the highway, in Federal Hill, is a bevy of restaurants, bars, breweries and gyms.

Who qualifies for the project's affordable housing?

The current plans for the project call for 76 units, including 16 studio units, 40 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units. However, that mix will probably change if the project is able to reduce the parking spaces, as Shaw said he wants to add some three-bedroom apartments.

The proposed housing would consist mostly of units for people making 60% or less of the area median income, also known as the AMI.

The current proposed rate of rent would be $1,015 for studios, $1,088 for one-bedroom apartments and $1,306 for a two-bedroom, but those are tentative figures based on the current area median income, Shaw said.

"When you say affordable, some people cringe, but I like to talk about income ranges, because 60%, that's people in the service industry, people who make, excluding those on housing vouchers, $25,000 to $62,000 a year, that's our development," Shaw said.

People who work in service industry jobs in the city should be able to live in the city, he said.

Shaw said a market study of 13,658 households in the area found over 43%, 5,902, pay more than 30% of their income in rent, making them housing burdened, and 23%, 3,088, are paying over 50% of their income in rent.

A few apartments would be set aside for a housing voucher program, for people making 30% or less of the area median income, $20,300 for a single person or $29,000 for a family of four.

