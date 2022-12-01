Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Get a Free Smart Bulb With Half-Priced Echo Device
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartening up your home can start with something as small as the Echo speaker and a smart bulb. Of course, smart bulbs can be a bit pricey, so you may not be inclined to purchase one for a while. Well, for a while, Amazon's Echo comes at less than half-price and with a free Sengled Bluetooth color bulb!
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C flash drive up to 43% off on Amazon
Featuring a ridged case that sports a keyring loop, the Kingston DataTraveler Max is a USB-C flash drive with up to 1,000 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write speeds. The 512 GB version gets a 43% discount while its 1 TB sibling is 38% off, so their price tags now read US$59.99 and US$111.76, respectively.
Apple Insider
Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...
pocketnow.com
Score up to 50 percent savings on Sony Bluetooth speakers
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re wrapping up today’s deals coverage with insane savings on some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. As yes, Amazon is now letting you save up to 50 percent on several options from Sony, House of Marley, and more.
Phone Arena
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
The iPad mini 6 which was released in September last year, is on sale at Amazon right now at a 20 percent discount. The iPad mini 2021 provides excellent performance in a compact form factor. As the name implies, the iPad mini is Apple's smallest slate and the latest model has an 8.3 inches screen which is sharp and bright and perfect for one-handed use.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Leaf2: 7-inch E-reader launches for US$199.99 in two colours
Onyx BOOX has brought the Leaf2 E-reader to the US, having released the device over a month ago in China. Surprisingly, the Leaf2 costs less in the US at current exchange rates than it does in China, where Onyx BOOX sells it for CNY 1,580 (US$225). At the time of writing, the Leaf2 is available from B&H Photo Video or BOOX directly, both for US$199.99.
Phone Arena
Surprising new deal makes the OnePlus 10T charging speed champ cheaper than ever
As Apple's latest "regular" iPad and the upper mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) handset seem to strongly suggest, it's no longer unusual to see popular products sold at lower-than-ever prices after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But that doesn't make it any less surprising that a high-end Android phone with very...
consumerqueen.com
HEPA Air Purifier as Low as $29.99
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Save 50% or more on a HEPA Air Purifier while supplies last!. While supplies last head over to HSN and pickup a HEPA air purifier for just $49.99 (reg. $99.99). Even better, if you've never ordered from HSN, you can use code HSN2022 at checkout and save $20 of a $40 purchase making your price $29.99 – what a deal! Offer valid thru December 31st. Available in 4 colors – click here to score this deal.
TechRadar
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
Gear Patrol
These Tiny Hi-Fi Earbuds Are the Future of Wearables
In 2007, Klipsch introduced the X10s, the smallest in-ear monitors ever created. They’re astonishingly slight. The business end is roughly the size of a grain of rice and, with the silicone ear tip removed, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re just looking at a wire. But here...
Digital Trends
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review: good hardware, lacking software
“The Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is a good update, but it's another tablet that is still held back by Android software that is not optimized.”. Lenovo is a brand that is best known for powerful desktop and laptop computers, but it also makes some nice tablets for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. Though it seems that the tablet market is largely dominated by Apple’s iPad, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is a strong contender.
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
This Best-Selling Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted to its Lowest Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $80 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199 (almost 30% off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bose soundbar since Prime Day, making it one of the best Amazon Cyber Week deals to take advantage of right now. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV...
The Best Laptops Of 2022
The best laptops of 2022 include some extremely standard-looking devices as well as a few oddities. Some bend backward and others have more than one display.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 sales see Apple grow its wireless headphone market share by 34%
Strong AirPods Pro 2 sales played a major role in Apple substantially increasing its share of the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) market, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple substantially grew its already-strong lead over the rest of the market during Q3, as second-placed Samsung saw its Galaxy Buds...
TMZ.com
Score This Affordable Refurbished iPhone XR
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Save $564 on this refurbished grade-A (near-perfect condition) Apple iPhone XR 6.1" 128GB for only $234.99. This iPhone XR has a roomy 6.1-inch display, great-quality camera and fast performance from Apple's A12 Bionic processor. This...
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: Specifications, pricing and accessories packages leak
More details about the DJI Mini 3 have leaked online. Surprisingly, DJI’s next drone may not be that much cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, with evidence suggesting that as little as £40 could separate the pair. Additional specifications have emerged too, which offer an insight into the differences between the two Mini 3 series models.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
