Nearby Lancaster County Debuts ‘Axel’-ent Holiday Outing: Flight On Ice

By Dan Weckerly
 5 days ago
Image via iStock.

Lancaster County becomes holiday 2022 central, with numerous draws — skating, shopping, escaping — for Phila. suburban visitors.

A new pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, “Flight On Ice,” is giving holiday fun-seekers yet one more reason to include a stop at Park City Center or the many outlets in the nearby shopping destination of Lancaster.

Lacing Up Those Skates

Whether skaters take to the ice before ticking some gifts off their 2022 to-purchase list or after, the Flight On Ice experience is a festive fresh-air frolic.

The gliding and sliding open Dec. 7 and will continue well into the new year, closing Feb. 26, 2023.

This pop-up attraction has transformed the mall’s outdoor parking lot into a must-visit winter destination and a safe community gathering spot for all age groups.

Features include:

  • A full-size (60’×100’) recreational outdoor skating rink
  • Affordable skate rentals
  • Fee onsite parking
  • Festive music, lighting, and video décor
  • Delicious food and beverages
  • Heated hospitality tents (ideal for private parties)
  • Next-level entertainment
  • A robust calendar of family friendly themed events

Flight On Ice’s Park City Center rink is conveniently located at 600 Park City Center in Lancaster.

Hours are as follows:

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4–8 PM
  • Fridays, 4–10 PM
  • Saturdays, 11 AM to 10 PM
  • Sundays, 11–8 PM

Hours may expand, weather permitting.

From Dec.16 to Jan. 2 (peak holiday schedule), single general admission tickets to skate are $12 (with $10 skate rentals) plus taxes and fees.

All other sessions are $10.

Although tickets and rentals are available at the box office, Flight On Ice recommends reserving sessions online in advance, especially during peak holiday hours. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates to save on rental fees (skate sharpening services are provided).

Gliding into Retail Mode

A whirl on the Flight On Ice rink can be part of an entire Lancaster County day (or a few), mixing some shopping with the swirling.

Park City Center is already in full Santa-visiting, gift-finding, decoration-enjoying, holiday-dining mode. Its 165 onsite stores run the brand gamut from national clothiers like American Eagle and Michael Kors to sweet sweet shops like Gertrude Hawk.

Flight On Ice is also a sleigh bell’s throw from the variety and discounts of outlet shopping at Tanger Outlets and The Shops @ Rockvale, both of which offer brand-name quality merchandise bearing tags that will take a holiday gift-giving budget very far.

Tanger Outlets Lancaster

Tanger Outlets Lancaster is a one-stop destination to score big savings on top brands and celebrate the holiday season. In addition to special deals and extended holiday hours, Tanger Outlets Lancaster hosts plenty of festive fun — giving shoppers an extra boost of seasonal cheer.

New stores at the center include UGG and Crocs, which offer the latest fashionable footwear for the gifting season.

This season, shoppers have even more time to secure their holiday gifts.

Extended holiday hours include Dec. 23 (10 AM–9 PM) p.m. Dec. 24 (8 AM–6 PM). The center close on Christmas Day.

Tanger Outlets Lancaster hosts a festive holiday tree for shoppers to enjoy and partners once again with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf, to offer visitors more merry moments at the center.

Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure.

This exclusive Tanger Outlets Lancaster The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24. Guests can learn more about the experience online.

The Shops @ Rockvale

The Shops @ Rockvale feature great savings at 40 brand-name factory outlet stores and dining options, including Crate & Barrel, The Disney Store, The Loft, and Orvis.

In addition, the property will host its Merry Makers Market on Dec. 3 from 10 AM to 3 PM, offering a wide variety of area-made goods such as candles, soaps, skincare, woodworking, oils, jewelry, sweets, and goodies. This shopping event will also include:

  • Live music
  • Local food trucks
  • Beverage vendors
  • An appearance by Santa
  • Fun activities
  • Photo booths

Finding a Respite

A shopping-skating excursion may cause a little holiday fatigue; however, for those seeking cozy accommodations for the night, Discover Lancaster has a host of recommendations.

