Phoenixville Kombucha Company’s New Vinegar Product is a Trip
A selection of Baba's Bucha.Photo byBaba's Brew. A Phoenixville kombucha company is introducing vinegar to the family. Baba’s Brew is named after founder Olga Sorzano’s great-grandmother who brewed her own kombucha in southern Siberia, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Photo byPortabello's of Kennett Square. Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show
Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News.
