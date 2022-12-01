Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County COVID-19 Cases & Flu Hospitalizations Increase
COVID-19, RSV and the flu. A winter flurry of illness, crowding local hospitals with patients. “It’s a triple whammy,” Riverside County Public Health’s Senior Public Information Specialist, Jose Arballo, shared. “They’re reporting risk activity, particularly in their ERs. The pediatric units are almost full. In some cases, they’ve activated their search plants, just like they did during COVID.”
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
Riverside County child suffering from flu, RSV dies
A child diagnosed with influenza and other respiratory complications died at a hospital in western Riverside County, health officials said Thursday. “Any premature death is a tragedy, but the death of a child is particularly difficult,” Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and others impacted by the death of this young child.”
ukenreport.com
Jewish Family Service to Serve Lunch in DHS
PALM SPRINGS — In another program to help bring socialization and education to Coachella Valley seniors, Jewish Family Service of the Desert announced the launch of a new location of the ever-popular Let’s Do Lunch! program at the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center beginning Dec. 13 and ongoing on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
llu.edu
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport
Visitors to Palm Springs International Airport could soon see more retail and food options that are familiar to Coachella Valley locals. The Palm Springs City Council is considering a recommendation to approve a ten-year concession agreement for retail, food and beverage services at the Palm Springs airport. Councilors are set to consider the awards at The post Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
foxla.com
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
iebusinessdaily.com
Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023
Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
Emergency crews respond to 2 overdose calls in San Diego
Emergency crews responded to two overdoses that were reported about 15 minutes apart in two different parts of the city of San Diego early Friday morning.
d23.com
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
KTLA.com
1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley
One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
Movie premieres for athlete whose brain tumor and cancer disappeared after he was prayed over
SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester: The amazing story of Brycen Newman’ held their star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night. “In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana High School's MCJROTC teams earn top awards in regional competition
Fontana High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider teams and Drill teams delivered show-stopping performances during the fifth annual Santiago High School Raiders and seventh annual Santiago Drill competition on Nov. 5, continuing the program’s successful streak as it seeks to capture a national championship.
texasbreaking.com
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
