nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County COVID-19 Cases & Flu Hospitalizations Increase

COVID-19, RSV and the flu. A winter flurry of illness, crowding local hospitals with patients. “It’s a triple whammy,” Riverside County Public Health’s Senior Public Information Specialist, Jose Arballo, shared. “They’re reporting risk activity, particularly in their ERs. The pediatric units are almost full. In some cases, they’ve activated their search plants, just like they did during COVID.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live

Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside County child suffering from flu, RSV dies

A child diagnosed with influenza and other respiratory complications died at a hospital in western Riverside County, health officials said Thursday. “Any premature death is a tragedy, but the death of a child is particularly difficult,” Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and others impacted by the death of this young child.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ukenreport.com

Jewish Family Service to Serve Lunch in DHS

PALM SPRINGS — In another program to help bring socialization and education to Coachella Valley seniors, Jewish Family Service of the Desert announced the launch of a new location of the ever-popular Let’s Do Lunch! program at the Desert Hot Springs Senior Center beginning Dec. 13 and ongoing on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family

It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport

Visitors to Palm Springs International Airport could soon see more retail and food options that are familiar to Coachella Valley locals. The Palm Springs City Council is considering a recommendation to approve a ten-year concession agreement for retail, food and beverage services at the Palm Springs airport. Councilors are set to consider the awards at The post Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably

Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report

In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
d23.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design

Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley

One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS 8

Movie premieres for athlete whose brain tumor and cancer disappeared after he was prayed over

SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester: The amazing story of Brycen Newman’ held their star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night. “In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana High School's MCJROTC teams earn top awards in regional competition

Fontana High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider teams and Drill teams delivered show-stopping performances during the fifth annual Santiago High School Raiders and seventh annual Santiago Drill competition on Nov. 5, continuing the program’s successful streak as it seeks to capture a national championship.
FONTANA, CA
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA

