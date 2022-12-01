ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Lane closure coming to Route 10 South on Dec. 9-12

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
 5 days ago
PROVIDENCE − Drivers heading south on Route 10 can expect delays next week as the stretch between the split with Route 6 West and Westminster Street will be configured and repaved, eliminating the twists, turns, bumps and dips currently in the road.

Work to repave the stretch of highway to turn it into what it should look after the reconstruction of the corridor is complete will start at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, and run through Monday, Dec. 12, although the exact time of reopening depends on when the project is finished.

One of the two lanes will still be open during the paving project.

Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin said he is trying to get the word out about the closure, and the traffic it will cause, because Route 10 South sees its highest volumes on weekday afternoons and evenings and he wants to warn commuters and suggest alternate routes.

Headed from Rt. 6 East to Rt. 10 South?Here's how traffic will be detoured for the next year onto Westminster

Continuing on Interstate 95 South is one way to avoid the closure, as drivers can skip Route 10 altogether or double back onto Route 10 North.

The state wants to get the paving done because asphalt plants begin closing in mid-December and it becomes too cold to pave. Newer asphalt means the roads are easier to maintain and clear when it snows and safer for drivers, St. Martin said.

The shifting traffic lanes also gives construction crews more room to finish work on the project, including installing a permanent barrier between northbound and southbound traffic.

What to know:RI to spend $1.6 billion on highway construction this summer

As part of the same project, the state shifted traffic off of the old I-95 viaduct bridge onto a new one in September, partially to avoid needing to maintain the old bridge during the winter months, when potholes become a bigger problem.

Route 10 North was lowered in June, but will not be repaved for its final traffic configuration until next year, he said.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

