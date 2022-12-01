A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.

