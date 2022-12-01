Read full article on original website
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
iheart.com
Porch Pirate Caught Red Handed On Video In Rialto?!
Christmas is right around the corner, and this means porch pirates are taking advantage of the opportunity to steal more packages! Authorities are telling citizens to be aware when packages are going to be delivered because porch pirates are becoming very common!
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona
CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Man Enters Rialto Police Station and is Shot by Police
A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot Monday, police told NBCLA. In a news conference Monday night, the Rialto police chief Mark Kling said that an armed man followed a police officer into a secured parking area and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him before he was shot.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
menifee247.com
Officials finally break ground for Holland Road Overpass
A project that has been badly needed and eagerly awaited for a decade took a step closer to reality Monday when officials broke ground for the Holland Road Overpass. The $35 million project will consist of a bridge four lanes wide and including bike lanes and sidewalks. It will provide an alternate route across the 215 Freeway for residents who are tired of fighting gridlock on Newport Road and Scott Road.
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.
Car erupts in flames during arson incident in Corona; police seek suspects seen in video footage
Corona police and firefighters hope the public can help them identify a pair of arsonists seen on dramatic surveillance video.
foxla.com
SoCal facing children's medication shortages
LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Poway woman dies after getting hit by truck as she walked her dog
The crash happened at the intersection of Edgemoor Street and Midland Road around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to San Diego County deputies.
mynewsla.com
Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal
One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
