Murrieta, CA

Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iheart.com

Porch Pirate Caught Red Handed On Video In Rialto?!

Christmas is right around the corner, and this means porch pirates are taking advantage of the opportunity to steal more packages! Authorities are telling citizens to be aware when packages are going to be delivered because porch pirates are becoming very common!
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona

CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Man Enters Rialto Police Station and is Shot by Police

A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot Monday, police told NBCLA. In a news conference Monday night, the Rialto police chief Mark Kling said that an armed man followed a police officer into a secured parking area and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him before he was shot.
RIALTO, CA
menifee247.com

Officials finally break ground for Holland Road Overpass

A project that has been badly needed and eagerly awaited for a decade took a step closer to reality Monday when officials broke ground for the Holland Road Overpass. The $35 million project will consist of a bridge four lanes wide and including bike lanes and sidewalks. It will provide an alternate route across the 215 Freeway for residents who are tired of fighting gridlock on Newport Road and Scott Road.
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

SoCal facing children's medication shortages

LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family

It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Suspected of Robbing Group During Halloween Night Gathering in MoVal

One of two men suspected of robbing multiple people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was behind bars Friday. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley, on suspicion of armed robbery. Gonzalez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio

It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County

FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
FULLERTON, CA

