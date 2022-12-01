Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calaveras Enterprise
The 2nd and 4th quarters hurt Calaveras in road loss to Colfax
In what could potentially have been a section championship preview, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t go blow-for-blow with the Colfax Falcons. Two rough quarters were a big reason why Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory. The Red Hawks were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the fourth in a 65-30 loss to Colfax on Monday night in Colfax.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory
Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Basketball vs. El Dorado (12/5/22)
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat El Dorado 54-26 on Dec. 5 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie. On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
Calaveras Enterprise
Wet weather can’t keep Santa away
Santa Claus and many of his festive friends appeared for the 40th annual Valley Springs Christmas parade, craft fair, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3. The rain-or-shine parade took place on Daphne Street, beginning at 10 a.m., with some modifications due to the weather. Family photos with Santa took place inside the veterans hall following the parade, and the tree lighting also moved indoors.
Calaveras Enterprise
Local business owner named interim CEO for chamber of commerce
A new interim chief executive officer (CEO) has been selected for the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce. Susan Weatherby, of Mokelumne Hill, will replace Martin Huberty, who is leaving the chamber to serve as the elected supervisor for District 3 on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. The announcement was...
