Things to do in Vermont: Holiday events aren't the only entertainment this month

December is such a great time to see arts and entertainment events. There are plenty of holiday events to choose from, ranging from artful lighting displays to plays to concerts all evoking the best of the winter season.

It’s also prime time to catch shows that aren’t specifically holiday-related. January and February tend to be the most fallow time of the year in the entertainment world, especially among touring musicians who typically take a bit of a break before ramping up concerts as spring draws closer. That means you may not have this deep a roster of arts and entertainment events to choose from for a while.

So seize the day — or the entire month, for that matter — and see 2022 out on the most entertaining note possible.

‘Straight White Men’ at UVM

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, University of Vermont Theatre and Dance continues its run of Young Jean Lee’s identity-and-Christmas-themed play “Straight White Men,” Royall Tyler Theatre, UVM, Burlington. $10-$22. https://www.uvm.edu/cas/theatreanddance

Shelburne shows mini-art

Through Dec. 31, a show of small works by artists Anne Cady, Charlotte Dworshak, Maria Flores Gallindo, Edward Holland, Julia Jensen and Hannah Sessions, presented by Northern Daughters starting Nov. 6, remains on display at Village Wine and Coffee, Shelburne. Free. www.northerndaughters.com/annex.

Winter Lights shine again

Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 1, the second season of “Winter Lights” began the day after Thanksgiving and will keep shining on buildings at the Shelburne Museum through New Year’s Day. $10-$15; free for children under 3; $70-$85 for “Ice Bar at Winter Lights” adults-only event from 5:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. www.shelburnemuseum.org

Northern Stage stages ‘The Railway Children’

Through Sunday, Jan. 1, the world-premiere stage adaptation of Edith Nesbit’s British children’s novel “The Railway Children” opened Nov. 22 and keeps chugging into the new year, Northern Stage, Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts, White River Junction. $19-$69. www.northernstage.org

‘The Moors’ in Middlebury

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 3, Middlebury College Theatre presents the England-set Jen Silverman comedy “The Moors,” Wright Memorial Theatre, Middlebury College. $5-$15. https://middlebury.universitytickets.com/

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in Waitsfield

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Valley Players begin a radio-style play version of the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” that runs through Dec. 11, Valley Players Theater, Waitsfield. $14-$18. www.valleyplayers.com

It’s a cabaret, old chum

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2-Saturday, Dec. 3, “A Weston Winter Cabaret” returns for its fifth holiday season with performances by former cast members of the Young Company at Weston Theater, Walker Farm, Weston. $25-$60. www.westontheater.org

Quartets times two

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Jasper and Juniper String Quartets join forces to become an octet, Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College. $5-$25. www.middlebury.edu/arts

Local heroes Rubblebucket return home

8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, funky indie-pop-rockers Rubblebucket, who trace their beginnings to Burlington and the University of Vermont, headline a show with Crooks & Nannies, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $28 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Dance, visual art unite

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, dance performers Hanna Satterlee, Nicole Dagesse and Jessie Owens draw inspiration from portrayals of gesture in the current exhibit of art by Rockwell Kent, Fleming Museum, University of Vermont, Burlington. free. www.uvm.edu/fleming

Choral group honors holidays

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the Vermont Choral Union presents a program built around the celebrations of Chanukah and Advent, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington. (The program will be repeated at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, First Congregational Church, St. Albans.) $5-$20. www.vtchoralunion.org

‘River of Light’ in Waterbury

5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the 13th-annual “River of Light” lantern parade heads from Brookside Primary School to Dac Rowe Field, Waterbury. Free. www.ariveroflightinwaterbury.org

Soule Monde celebrates new album

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the instrumental duo Soule Monde, featuring Vermont music vets Russ Lawton and Ray Paczkowski, celebrates the release of its new album with musical guests including Rob Compa and Chuck Jones, The Double E, Essex Experience. $20-$25. www.essexexperience.com

Previous coverage:How Vermont musician Ray Paczkowski found his way back to concerts after a brain tumor

Women’s chorus performs in Burlington

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, the Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont, with guest artists the University of Vermont String Ensemble, deliver a program titled “Sing Noel” in two performances, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington. $17-$20. www.bellavocevt.org

Multi-instrumentalist in Addison County

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, multi-instrumentalist and traditional-music-maker Bruce Molsky performs in this month's Ripton Community Coffee House concert at Burnham Hall, Lincoln. $15-$25. www.rcch.org

Stowe hosts gospel choir

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir crosses Lake Champlain to perform its “Soulful Christmas” concert, Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $10-$35. www.sprucepeakarts.org

Bass star at Nectar’s

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, fun-loving bass player Karina Rykman hits the jam-rock haven of Nectar’s, Burlington. $15. www.liveatnectars.com

Sweet sounds of Honey Dewdrops

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, the monthly “P.M. Sundays” concert series presented by Valley Stage turns its attention this month to harmonic acoustic duo the Honey Dewdrops, Richmond Congregational Church. $23 in advance, $25 day of show; $15-$17.50 for seniors over 65 and children under 16. www.valleystage.net

Comedy festival debuts in Vermont

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, the inaugural Vermont Comedy Festival, which begins Thursday, Dec. 1 with events in Woodstock, Bridgewater, Killington and Pomfret, culminates with a show by stand-up performer Joe List, Woodstock Town Hall Theatre. $44. www.vermontcomedyfestival.com

Nashville-born musician visits Lamp Shop

7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Nashville-born, North Carolina-based musician Florence Dore — whose latest record, “Highways and Rocketships,” was produced with indie-rock pioneers Mitch Easter and Don Dixon — plays a show at the Light Club Lamp Shop next to Radio Bean, Burlington. $10 in advance, $15 day of show. www.radiobean.com

Holiday tradition goes hip hop

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” takes the classic holiday story from Germany to modern New York City, the Flynn, Burlington. $35-$59. www.flynnvt.org

Weakened Friends play midweek show

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Maine-based indie-rockers Weakened Friends join Vermont acts Father Figuer and Lake Waves for a return visit to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

A look at Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, the documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” looks at the late Montreal musician’s best-known and most-covered tune as part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival’s “MNFF Selects” monthly film screening that runs through April, Town Hall Theater, Middlebury. $14 in advance, $16 at the door, $90 season pass. www.middfilmfest.org

Martin Sexton shows up in Stowe

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, singer-songwriter Martin Sexton has been doing his thing for three decades, and brings his music in a show presented by Higher Ground to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $35-$55. www.highergroundmusic.com

Ballroom Thieves play near Higher Ground Ballroom

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, harmonic acoustic act The Ballroom Thieves plays not in the Higher Ground Ballroom but across the lobby with opening performer Griffin William Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere in Higher Ground’s Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $18 in advance, $20 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Chad Hollister plays winery

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Vermont favorite Chad Hollister performs a solo acoustic show in the loft at Shelburne Vineyard. $10 in advance, $14 day of show. www.shelburnevineyard.com

Winter solstice celebration in Middlebury

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, rootsy trio Low Lily and bluegrass mandolin player Matt Flinner present a winter-solstice show, Town Hall Theater, Middlebury. $20. www.townhalltheater.org

Vermont hip-hop stars hit Higher Ground

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, two Vermont hip-hop acts making a national impression — North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors — share a bill that includes Abizo, Real Ricky, UVM Elites Dance Group, Hakimxoxo, Tyler Serrani, Pleasant Boys and Phat Hosea, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. Sold out. www.highergroundmusic.com

The story of North Ave Jax:Former Burlington basketball player, high-school dropout aims to be global rap superstar

‘Nutcracker’-inspired show in Stowe

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10-Sunday, Dec. 11, the Elan Ballet Theater presents the “Nutcracker”-inspired performance “Clara Dreams!” at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $15-$20. www.sprucepeakarts.org

Holiday concert for Ukraine

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, refugees from the war in Ukraine who have settled in the Northeast Kingdom will join with choirs from high schools in the region for a performance titled “Together: A Holiday Concert for Ukraine,” Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. $10-$30. www.highlandartsvt.org

Flynn at Higher Ground

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Flynn — aka The Myra Flynn Band, led by the Vermont-raised singer-songwriter — headlines the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

VSO does holiday concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, led by guest conductor Anthony Parnther, plays its holiday-pops concert at the Flynn, Burlington. $8.35-$54.23. www.flynnvt.org

Canadian singer-songwriter visits Vermont

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Canadian singer-songwriter Patrick Watson follows Dana Gavanski to the stage, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Youth orchestra rings in holidays

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the Vermont Youth Orchestra presents its “OrchestraPalooza!” holiday concert, the Flynn, Burlington. $15-$20. www.flynnvt.org

‘Messiah’ in Burlington

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the Montreal baroque group Ensemble L’ Harmonie des Saisons leads a performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” College Street Congregational Church, Burlington. $30. www.harmoniedessaisons.org

Brattleboro band co-headlines Higher Ground

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Brattleboro rockers Thus Love, whose debut album “Memorial” just came out on indie-label Captured Tracks, share a bill with Gift in a lineup that includes Vermont rock band Robber Robber, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $13 in advance, $15 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Soweto Gospel Choir plays Vermont

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, a concert by the Soweto Gospel Choir, titled “It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” commemorates South Africa’s freedom movement and the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, Paramount Theatre, Rutland. $30-$50. www.paramountvt.org

Thursday on a Tuesday

7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, longtime punk-rockers Thursday follow Cursive and Anthony Green, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Hip-hop at Higher Ground

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, it’s a night of hip-hop with Oddisee & Good Company plus Vermont performer Mister Burns, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $23 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

‘Winter Tales’ return to Burlington

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Vermont Stage brings back “Winter Tales,” the 18th version of its holiday tradition through Sunday, Dec. 18, with stories by Ethan Bowen, Paula Cope, Geoffrey Gevalt and Stephen Kiernan and songs written and performed by Patti Casey and Susannah Blachly, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Burlington. $31.05-$38.50. www.vermontstage.org

Benefit concert in St. Albans

5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, the 10th incarnation of the “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert, which raises money for Northwestern Counseling and Support Services of St. Albans, features music from Troy Millette & the Fire Below, Emma Cook & Questionable Company, Chris & Erica, Jesse Agan, Citizen Bare and Christopher Gregory, 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans. Free; admission by donation. www.14thstarbrewing.com

Holiday show in Shelburne

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Vermont music stalwarts Samara Lark and Joe Adler stage the “Hair Down Holiday Show,” Shelburne Vineyard. Free. www.shelburnevineyard.com

Long-time storyteller returns to Montpelier

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Yankee storyteller Willem Lange keeps his holiday tradition going with “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story,” Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. $10-$20. www.lostnationtheater.org

‘Broadway Rocks’ in Colchester

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Colchester native and Broadway performer Merritt David Janes presents a “Broadway Rocks” show featuring holiday classics and Broadway tunes presented by Janes and Broadway colleagues Matt Cusack, Liz Shevener, Andy Peterson, Elysia Jordan and Cooper Grodin, Colchester High School. $20-$35. https://broadway-rocks.ticketleap.com/homefortheholidays/dates

Prior coverage of Merritt David Janes:On anniversary of John Lennon's death, Vermont native and Broadway performer releases a tribute

Francesca Blanchard plays Winooski church

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Vermont singer-songwriter Francesca Blanchard plays a full band show with opener Louisa Stancioff, presented by Waking Windows, Winooski Methodist Church. $15. https://www.wakingwindows.com/

Twiddle toddles into Higher Ground

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16-Saturday, Dec. 17, the Vermont-born jam band Twiddle, which just announced it will go on “indefinite hiatus” after 2023, plays the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. Sold out. www.highergroundmusic.com

Vermont Ballet Theater returns with ‘Nutcracker’

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, the Vermont Ballet Theater once again presents “Vermont’s Own Nutcracker,” the Flynn, Burlington. $20.55-$45.25. www.flynnvt.org

Jazz ensemble celebrates new album

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Vermont jazz ensemble Saturn People’s Sound Collective, which this summer recorded its new album in front of live audiences in Burlington, celebrates the release of that album in another concert that includes SoundCheck, Haybarn Theatre, Goddard College, Plainfield. $10. https://www.facebook.com/TheSaturnPeoplesSoundCollective

Chorus commemorates late co-founder

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a year after the death of co-founder Larry Gordon, the 60-voice Onion River Chorus performs two holiday concerts in his memory with music from the 17th and 21st centuries, Universalist/First Church, Barre. $20; free for ages 18 and under. www.onionriverchorus.org

Organ trio is back at Nectar’s

9 pm. Saturday, Dec. 17, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio returns to play at Nectar’s, Burlington. $30. www.liveatnectars.com

Hinesburg Artist Series offers holiday concert

2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, the Hinesburg Artist Series again presents a holiday concert led by director Rufus Patrick and featuring the South County Chorus and HAS Orchestra, St. Jude Church, Hinesburg. Free; donations accepted. www.hinesburgartistseries.org

Westford Music Series hosts chamber group

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, the Westford Music Series presents the woodwind chamber-music group Heliand Winds in a holiday performance, Westford Common Hall. Free-will donations.

Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman play Vermont

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Tony- and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell performs a home-state show with her folk trio, Bonny Light Horseman, following opening act Cassandra Jenkins, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Holiday event at Lost Nation Theater

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, dramatic readings of stories and songs marking the arrival of winter are featured in the event “Stories for the Season,” Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Free; donations welcome. www.lostnationtheater.org

Jazz Thursdays are back in Burlington

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, following two years off, jazz night returns with the Robert Gagnon Quartet, Foam Brewers, Burlington. Free. www.foambrewers.com

‘Jazz at the Peak’ in Stowe

5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, “Jazz at the Peak” fills the gap between Christmas and New Year’s Day with funky music from Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle and Kenny Dunbar, Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $25. www.sprucepeakarts.org

Nectar’s welcomes Grippo Funk Band

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, long-running Vermont group Grippo Funk Band plays a show on the eve of New Year’s Eve, Nectar’s, Burlington. $10. www.liveatnectars.com

Highlight ushers in new year

Noon, Saturday, Dec. 31, the day long New Year’s Eve celebration Highlight returns with a lineup to be announced Dec. 3, locations throughout Burlington. $12; free for ages 5 and under. https://highlight.community/

Bring in 2023 with ‘New Queers Eve’

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, drag performer Emoji Nightmare hosts the dance and drag-show event “New Queers Eve,” Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Dead Set ends 2022

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Vermont guitarist Zach Nugent and musicians including Kat Wright and Bob Wagner recreate the Grateful Dead’s 1982 New Year’s Eve show in Oakland, California, as part of Nugent’s “Dead Set” performances, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $35 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.