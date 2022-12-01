Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring
Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Yardbarker
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach is expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, according to a report on Sunday from Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to Brice, former Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly, who is currently a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama, is expected to leave Tuscaloosa for a “top-level coordinator role” on Sanders’ staff.
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today
It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
Yardbarker
Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise
If you ask any NBA fan or expert to list the five best point guards in the NBA today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single list without Trae Young. Trae, 24, has ascended into stardom for Atlanta and has already been given the keys to the franchise. While the...
Look: Joel Klatt Unhappy With FOX's Decision To Interview Nick Saban At Halftime
FOX's Joel Klatt didn't seem to keen on his network interviewing Alabama's Nick Saban at halftime of the Big Ten Championship. "We've never had a two-loss in the College Football Playoff, they're a non-champ," Klatt explained prior to the break. "I think Ohio State is back in at that [No.] 4 spot. I don't think TCU is going to move. But, you know, I guess Nick Saban's gonna come on and lobby."
Yardbarker
Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC
Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Suffered A Significant Injury
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams was injured during Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams told reporters afterwards that he was in serious pain after popping his hamstring during the first quarter of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah. The sophomore sensation likened the injury to "an old rubber band" snapping.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
