Calaveras Enterprise
The 2nd and 4th quarters hurt Calaveras in road loss to Colfax
In what could potentially have been a section championship preview, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t go blow-for-blow with the Colfax Falcons. Two rough quarters were a big reason why Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory. The Red Hawks were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter and 16-0 in the fourth in a 65-30 loss to Colfax on Monday night in Colfax.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs hold El Dorado to 12 points in the final 3 quarters in a 54-26 victory
Having played six games in the 2022-23 season, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team looks to be at the point where they are figuring things out. The Bullfrogs put together one of their most complete games of the year in their first official home game on Monday night against the El Dorado Cougars. Behind an outstanding defensive performance and an offense that got stronger as the game progressed, Bret Harte defeated El Dorado 54-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Girls' Basketball vs. El Dorado (12/5/22)
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat El Dorado 54-26 on Dec. 5 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Poor shooting leads to a 48-43 loss for Calaveras in the championship of the Riverbank Tournament
RIVERBANK – After the first three games of the season, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team was averaging nearly 65 points per game, which included scoring 68 and 69 points in the first two games of the 50th annual Riverbank High School Ron Peterson Tip-Off Tournament. Calaveras’...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie. On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
Calaveras Enterprise
Columbia's 8th win in a row comes in the championship game of Cabrillo Tournament; Jumpers improve to 10-1
It’s safe to say that the Columbia College basketball team is on a roll. The Claim Jumpers are winners of eight games in a row, which is tied for the second most in California. Columbia’s last three wins came while participating in the Saltwater Classic at Cabrillo College. The...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage. It did not. Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
Unbeaten Sac State tops Richmond 38-31 in FCS playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O'Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals.Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed...
theoakdalepost.com
Talk of Oakdale
Every other week, Lexi Parisi and Peyton Whyte meet with other Oakdale students to discuss relevant topics. There is no specific genre to this podcast or no consistent topic, the focus is mainly on current events of what is going on at school and in their personal lives. Lexi and Peyton, along with their guests, hope to bring entertainment to the student body at Oakdale High School, while also providing information on various topics. This podcast provides an alternative to articles, where students can listen and relate to brief conversations of what is happening in and outside of school. They plan to cover topics such as sports, clubs, holidays, casual life, music, and more.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz awarded ‘key to the city ‘of Stockton
Nate Diaz is arguably Stockton’s most famous son and now he has some hardware to back that up. On Saturday, Diaz was awarded a “key to the city” of his California hometown by Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln at a Stockton Kings game. The Kings — formerly known as the Bighorns based out of Reno, Nev., until 2018 — are the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
KCRA.com
Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
A half-mile of smiles: Lodi Parade of Lights warms spirits of hardy crowd on a cold night
NEITHER THE WINTERY weather nor the chill that the storm front brought with it stopped people from attending the annual Parade of Lights in Lodi. Hundreds gathered along Lockeford, Church and School streets in Lodi, dressed in their best Christmas attire, to watch and cheer for their favorite floats on Thursday evening.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
