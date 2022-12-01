Every other week, Lexi Parisi and Peyton Whyte meet with other Oakdale students to discuss relevant topics. There is no specific genre to this podcast or no consistent topic, the focus is mainly on current events of what is going on at school and in their personal lives. Lexi and Peyton, along with their guests, hope to bring entertainment to the student body at Oakdale High School, while also providing information on various topics. This podcast provides an alternative to articles, where students can listen and relate to brief conversations of what is happening in and outside of school. They plan to cover topics such as sports, clubs, holidays, casual life, music, and more.

OAKDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO