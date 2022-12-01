ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131

Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
WATCH: NCAA Investigating Post-Game Fight At GVSU-Ferris Game

Ferris State and GVSU once again staged a classic football battle, but it was marred by a post-game fight. Ferris Downed GVSU 24-21 TO advance To The Division II Semi-Finals. A late field goal by freshman kicker Eddie Jewett lifted Ferris State's Bulldogs to a 24-21 Division II Playoff victory at Lubbers Field in Allendale Saturday, racking up a return to the Final Four for Ferris.
