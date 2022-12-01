Read full article on original website
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
New Coffee Shop Donating 10 Percent of Profits to Charity Opens in Grand Rapids
Looking for a new spot to grab a cup of coffee? A new café focused on sustainability, charity, and inclusivity has opened in Grand Rapids. Last Mile Cafe is officially open at at 1006 Hall St. SE in Grand Rapids!. The new business held its grand opening Sunday, December...
Cherry Health Is Installing One Of Grand Rapids’ First Narcan Vending Machines
When it comes to an overdose of any time, minutes and seconds matter. So if you're stuck waiting on an ambulance or emergency personnel of any kind to get to you for help, you may be losing precious life-saving time. And while experts have said that everyone should carry the...
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Get Ready! Electric Forest Announced 52 Artists For Next Year’s Festival
The new year hasn't even begun. Electric Forest released a partial lineup for next year's festival. Since 2011, the eccentric festival has brought in over thousands of fun and music-loving people for the four-day festival. Slated for June 22nd to 25th, Electric Forest announced 52 artists that will be touching...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight
Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
West Michigan Woman’s Long Tongue Getting Attention Again
Twin Lake's Adrienne Lewis was featured in a 60-Second Documentary this week, reasserting her claim of having the world's longest tongue. Lewis First Staked Claim To Having The Longest Tongue Back In 2015. Lewis first gained attention for her extra long tongue as a teenager back in 2015, and since...
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131
Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
Grand Rapids Police Ask for Help Locating Man Missing Since September
Grand Rapids Police are asking for help locating 56-year-old Donald Hunnicutt who has not been seen by his family since September 2022. Mr. Hunnicutt was last seen in Kentwood near 44th Street SE and Bowen Blvd on September 3, 2022. According to police, he his family filed a missing persons...
WATCH: NCAA Investigating Post-Game Fight At GVSU-Ferris Game
Ferris State and GVSU once again staged a classic football battle, but it was marred by a post-game fight. Ferris Downed GVSU 24-21 TO advance To The Division II Semi-Finals. A late field goal by freshman kicker Eddie Jewett lifted Ferris State's Bulldogs to a 24-21 Division II Playoff victory at Lubbers Field in Allendale Saturday, racking up a return to the Final Four for Ferris.
