Saturday basketball results include Cotter girls winning Omaha tourney
The Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament came to an end at Omaha on Saturday with Cotter winning the girls’ championship. The Lady Warriors squeaked by Jasper 47-45. Jasper also came up short in the boys’ title game. The Pirates suffered a 56-50 loss at the hands of the New School.
Monday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade girls’ game will begin first followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Flippin...
Friday basketball results include Cotter winning 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Bentonville
Cotter was able to take two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Bentonville on Friday. The Warriors beat up on the Huskies 80-55 in the senior high game. Ryan Benedict led Cotter with 26 points, Hudson Adams scored 19, and Payton McGee and David Roger added 14 each. Cotter also...
MHHS basketball teams finish 2nd in Branson Battle at the Border, split with host teams
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams both ended up in second place in the Branson Battle at the Border. The Bombers and Lady Bombers split with the host Pirates on Saturday. Mountain Home’s boys came away with a 59-44 victory over Branson. The game was kept fairly close throughout...
MH meets Norfork to begin bowling season
Monday marks the start of another season for the Mountain Home High School bowling teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Norfork at Driftwood Lanes. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Bomber boys will be looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
Izard County gets more honors following 8-man state championship
It’s been four days since Izard County wrapped up its first year of eight-man football with a state championship. Since then, the Cougars have received several more honors from the season. Malachi Cruz was named the most valuable player of the Classes 2A/1A state title game from Izard County’s...
MH splits junior high basketball games with West Plains
Mountain Home had mixed results in junior high basketball games with West Plains. Mountain Home was able to sweep the boys’ games at home. The Eighth Grade Bombers defeated the Eighth Grade Zizzers 50-44. Gus Wilbur led Mountain Home with 17 points. The Eighth Grade Bombers improve to 4-2 on the season, and they’ll host Greene County Tech on Tuesday.
MH girls to compete in Marshfield wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School varsity and junior varsity girls’ wrestling teams will be across the state line Saturday morning to compete in a tournament at Marshfield. Action begins at 9:30.
Bradley wins over Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley’s 58-40 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night. Mast added six rebounds for the Braves (6-3). Ville Tahvanainen was 4-of-8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Malevy Leons shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.
Willa “Joan” Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Willa “Joan” Ifland passed away at her home on December 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 26, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, the daughter of Orless and Floy (Holt) Weaver. She married Kenneth William Ifland on November 9, 1955, in Reno, NV. She returned home to Arkansas in October of 1992 after living for decades in Santa Cruz, CA. Joan loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family to whom she was so dedicated. She had a passion for researching her family genealogy.
Thadeus J. McBride, 50, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 50-year-old Thadeus J. McBride of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Thadeus McBride died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Mordecai “Cai” Robért, 36, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 36-year-old Mordecai “Cai” Robért of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Mordecai “Cai” Robért died Monday as Washington Regional Medical Center.
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Springdale educator named Assistant Principal of 2022
An assistant principal for the Springdale School District has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Baxter County jurors in group A and B do not report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors in groups A and B do not need to report for duty Tuesday. Jurors in group A will need to report Wednesday to the Baxter County Court Complex. A date for jurors in group B has not been set at this time and will be notified when the information is available.
Man injured in collision with trooper
Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
